Joe Biden has won the presidency. However, two Georgia runoff elections for
U.S. Senate on Jan. 5 will determine whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retains his stranglehold on the U.S. Senate.
This is the man who announced in 2008 that his first priority was making Barack Obama a one-term president, and who boasted of being the “guardian of gridlock” during Obama’s two terms.
Many know that McConnell, as Republican majority leader, has been a key collaborator with President Donald Trump and a powerful servant of the right wing. He has effectively strangled Congress by refusing even to bring up for Senate discussion at least 395 bills passed by the House of Representatives. He also has succeeded in ramming through the confirmation of over 200 right-wing judges, chosen for their ideology, including now-Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the Supreme Court.
Particularly notorious was the shamefully shallow vetting of Brett Kavanaugh, now also an associate justice of the Supreme Court, and the refusal even to consider Obama’s 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
Since the stakes are so high for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, both sides will call for massive national support. The Republicans will devote tens of millions to both of these runoffs, for the sake of McConnell’s stranglehold on Congress.
Grassroots support for the Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will help create massive turnout for them. Voting in large numbers is the most effective counter to unlimited Republican and right-wing funding. I have sent each of their campaigns $100 in November and plan to do so again in December, believing that the U.S. government may be gridlocked or continually subverted while McConnell and Trump’s other loyalists retain control of the U.S. Senate. Both of these Democratic candidates are worthy of our respect — and our support.
Even if one were to believe that climate catastrophe and the success of right-wing subversion and tyranny are inevitable, it seems to me the moral choice is still to do what we can when we can.
