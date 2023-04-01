Marlene Simon (“Saving Santa Fe: It’s not too late,” My View, March 26) is worried about gentrification. She moved to Santa Fe and is concerned other people may do the same thing. She cites the example of Santa Monica, Calif., where new people arrive and displace those who’ve been there “for generations.”

She writes, “We thought we were leaving out-of-control growth and gentrification behind when we moved to Santa Fe but have ironically landed into a similar situation.” If gentrification is following you wherever you go, perhaps you ought to look in the mirror. Irony, indeed.

In fact, according to her own letter, Simon is a native of Los Angeles who bought a house in Sol y Lomas only six years ago, which is definitely not “many generations” ago. And that neighborhood, with median home prices well north of $600,000, is not in any way at risk of gentrification.

Stephanie Nakhleh is a freelance writer and lifetime resident of New Mexico currently working on a series about the housing crisis in Los Alamos and the greater region. Her children were born in Santa Fe and raised there (go Firebirds!) and in Albuquerque and Los Alamos.