Marlene Simon (“Saving Santa Fe: It’s not too late,” My View, March 26) is worried about gentrification. She moved to Santa Fe and is concerned other people may do the same thing. She cites the example of Santa Monica, Calif., where new people arrive and displace those who’ve been there “for generations.”
She writes, “We thought we were leaving out-of-control growth and gentrification behind when we moved to Santa Fe but have ironically landed into a similar situation.” If gentrification is following you wherever you go, perhaps you ought to look in the mirror. Irony, indeed.
In fact, according to her own letter, Simon is a native of Los Angeles who bought a house in Sol y Lomas only six years ago, which is definitely not “many generations” ago. And that neighborhood, with median home prices well north of $600,000, is not in any way at risk of gentrification.
Does she know what “gentrification” even means? Gentrification is not “people who move in after you.” Gentrification is the result of artificial limits on the supply of housing, which allows wealthy newcomers to displace locals because those newcomers have the means to outcompete locals for the small amount of housing available.
The way to change this is to construct much more housing, and to build it across the demand spectrum. If you build a ton of housing, newcomers have choices. If you don’t build, they buy abuelo‘s 100-year-old adobe casita on Garcia Street for $900,000.
Simon has not “been here for generations.” She is a newcomer, and now she’s trying to stop other newcomers by restricting further development. This is not only hypocritical, it won’t work. When you stop new houses from being built, newcomers — like her! — with money will just snap up old housing, driving up prices in older neighborhoods.
It’s fine that the author moved and bought a house; there is nothing wrong with mobility. What is not fine is actively working to pull the ladder up behind her and actively working to stop new housing being built. People like Simon will keep coming to Santa Fe no matter what. Give them somewhere to go. There is room for everyone if we build for everyone.
Santa Fe needs more housing of all kinds, from low-income to dense multifamily units to market-rate, single-family homes like this new development off Old Pecos Trail that Simon and others opposed. Build new housing for new people, and the older, more affordable housing will be shielded. This is how you stop gentrification.
Gentrifier, heal thyself.
Stephanie Nakhleh is a freelance writer and lifetime resident of New Mexico currently working on a series about the housing crisis in Los Alamos and the greater region. Her children were born in Santa Fe and raised there (go Firebirds!) and in Albuquerque and Los Alamos.