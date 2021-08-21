Earlier this month, the State Game Commission held a much-anticipated meeting to determine the status of five nonnavigable water applications. The commission was recently mandated, by court order, to act on the applications under the landowner certification of the Nonnavigable Water Rule.
The rule, simply put, provides approved applicants with signage to be placed near a streambed posting that waterway as nonnavigable. That in turn provides the landowner with the means necessary to pursue criminal trespass against anyone found walking or wading in that streambed. The applications have been pending since the commission placed a moratorium on the rule in 2019.
In March 2021, a federal court ruled the moratorium was unlawful and ordered the commission to act on the applications. To the surprise of many, the commission voted to deny all five applications. This happened even though the commission had previously approved other applicants with similar waterways, in similar areas, under the identical set of circumstances.
I believe the motion for denial was based on a single commissioner’s personal views regarding the constitutionality of the Stream Access Law. The Stream Access Law is waiting on the New Mexico Supreme Court to determine its constitutionality. In the meantime, the Stream Access Law is on the books.
The problem with the commission voting to deny the applicants based on the law rather than the rule is twofold. First, the parameters set forth in the rule are separate of the constitutionality question surrounding the Stream Access Law. The commission was under a court order to follow the rule, and instead members denied the applications based on individual personal beliefs not substantiated by current law.
Second and most important, the commission vote has created confusion in the minds of people who have been led to wrongly believe that because of this vote, waterways on private land are fully accessible to public recreation. This dangerous misperception has been further perpetuated by recent media statements.
The statute (commonly referred to as the Stream Access Law) signed in 2015, which codified 30-plus years of Game and Fish rule-making, clearly reads, “No person engaged in hunting, fishing, the operation of watercraft or any other recreational use shall walk or wade onto private property through non-navigable public water or access public water via private property unless the private property owner or lessee or person in control of private lands has expressly consented in writing.”
The unfortunate side effect of the commission vote will be an unavoidable increase in trespass on private property. Sadly, many of these trespassers will be completely unaware their actions are illegal. Landowners who find trespassers in and along their private waterways are encouraged to contact Operation Game Thief (800-432-4263) or call their local Department of Game and Fish conservation officer.
