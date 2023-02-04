New Mexico conservationists, wildlife watchers, outfitters, hunters and anglers agree: Before us lies a great opportunity to better the management of one of New Mexico’s most precious assets. Our state’s wildlife is an incredible cultural and economic blessing. We are the fifth-most biodiverse state, and we live amid an amazing array of ecosystems in part because of that.

House Bill 184 would improve the State Game Commission, the appointed body that oversees the Department of Game and Fish. The legislation, which already passed its first committee, would help create a commission that represents all New Mexicans and insulates wildlife policy decisions from political whims and financial influence.

In short, HB 184 would create stability on the commission by protecting commissioners from being fired except in extreme circumstances. It would grant about half of commission appointments to a bipartisan group of legislators in order to decentralize power. Commissioners would come from different counties and congressional districts to ensure widespread geographic representation. And, for the first time, a bona fide wildlife conservation representative, a sportsperson and a wildlife scientist each would have a seat on the commission. The requirement for an agricultural representative would remain.

Christopher Smith was born and raised in Northern New Mexico. As the Southwest wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians, he works to protect wildlife and the ecosystems they call home.

