”… the world apprehends that Africa may hold the secret of its own lost and hidden being.
Without this miraculously preserved Africa, without this land and its unbroken allegiance to the original character and meaning of life, this timely reflection might not be possible.”
Laurens van der Post, The Dark Eye in Africa, 1955
Gabon. There is no other country like it in Africa nor the world for the example it sets for conservation and how to preserve its irreplaceable rainforests and fantastic biodiversity. Its rangers who speak French, not English, are fiercely proud of their remarkable patrimony.
Gabon is the first country to be paid to save its rainforests. Norway has committed
$150 million to protect Gabon’s forests under the Central African Forest Initiative. But between 2010 and 2012, during the heyday of the savannah elephant massacre, 40,000 rainforest elephants were destroyed simply for their highly prized pink-hued tusks to satisfy the Chinese market. Maybe 50,000 still roam the Congo basin and most of those are in Gabon. Without elephant fertilizing the ground and spreading the seeds of dozens of tree species, the rainforest will go into dieback.
That Gabon is covered by 88 percent rainforest canopy in a country of only 2 million people makes it a model for saving what is left of tropical diversity. Indeed, locals we talked to evinced a pride for their animals that we have rarely heard in Africa. Animism still seemed to be vital part of the lore and identity of people’s relation to wildlife. If a child at birth demonstrated a particular strength of character they were given the name of an animal that best characterized their spirit — manatee, forest elephant or, of course, gorilla. Some people were even believed to be able to turn into elephants, essential to the survival of the rainforest. Gabon is said to hold 60 percent of the remaining rainforest elephants on the continent. That’s just part of the incredible diversity found there.
Hanno, the Carthaginian navigator, was startled by what he saw in the 5th century. He had seen Western man’s first gorillas and revolutionized his contemporaries understanding of the continent: “Sailing thence along the torrents of fire, we arrived after three days at a bay called Horn of the South. In this gulf was an island, resembling the first, with a lagoon, within which was another island, full of savages. Most of them were women with hairy bodies, whom our interpreters called ‘gorillas.’ Although we chased them, we could not catch any males: they all escaped, being good climbers who defended themselves with stones. However, we caught three women, who refused to follow those who carried them off, biting and clawing them. So we killed and flayed them and brought their skins back to Carthage. For we did not sail any further, because our provisions were running short.”
Paul de Chaillu, in the decade from 1855 to 1865, recounts many instances of native tribes fighting gorillas. The specimens he took to Europe fueled a fascination with the largest primate on Earth, especially after the publication of Darwin’s Origin of Species. The Royal Geographic Society absorbed his stories as if they were revelations. The bai — clearings in the jungles where forest elephants and gorillas come to find minerals — were of an order of a Jurassic park come to life. No other place in Africa offered this kind of experience except for Gabon’s elder brother, the Congo. One silverback even charged our son and came within a few feet of him before turning back.
We recently learned that the French company Total is looking to drill in the peat bogs of the immensely fragile Cuvette Central, the Central Basin of northern Congo. It’s larger than New York State. At the same time the British company Soco is looking for oil in the Virungas, and Recon Canada hoping to collect oil right near the Okavango Delta where over a third of Africa’s remaining savannah elephants survive. What will happen to Africa’s last great wildernesses will determine the future of an entire continent. It will affect the rainforest, the Sahel and ultimately the future of the Mediterranean. If the world’s second-largest rainforest cannot be saved, Africa will not survive. The transition from a brown economy dependent on oil to a green economy is what makes Gabon’s initiative unique.
A few years ago however, 350 missing containers of the red kevazingo tree, which is illegal to export, were found at Portside in Libreville. The mastermind of the operation was found to be a Chinese businessman and the value of the wood was said to be $250 million. The value of Gabon’s forests? Beyond priceless. Thankfully, Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba vowed to crack down on corruption and 200 of the containers were recovered. These trees, more than 500 years old, are sacred to its people. They recognize that nothing on Earth can replace what the Creator has given them.
For now, Gabon is a rare success story, unmatched on the planet. While the rest of the world, “ develops”— ransacks and burns its forests for soy, beef and mineral exploitation — Gabon is setting the example as a visionary alternative, becoming one of the few countries to abide by the Paris Climate Accords. What will be left of Gabon’s forests and biodiversity in a few generations time will determine the future not only of Africa but of the entire planet.