Who doesn’t love our beautiful views of the surrounding mountain ranges, perhaps tinted with a flush of peach at sunset? Better yet, make that a post-monsoon rain evening in Santa Fe where the air does not get any more crisp and enticing. Who doesn’t for a brief moment during the day notice “the mountain” standing there like a protective and immoveable old friend?

These are the things we love and take for granted. Why? because we know they will always be there.

Yet some things in our beloved Santa Fe area are disappearing right before our stupefied eyes. Aspens, piñons and junipers are declining due to die-off and drought. We have a struggle to find quiet trails as our population increases. And, last but not least, chunks of land are disappearing to future developments, and the land and open spaces are vanishing around us.

Robin Ross-Duggan has lived on and off in New Mexico for 30 years, She has been involved in land-use issues in her other home, Montana. She currently lives in Santa Fe (by choice). A longer version of this piece can be read online.

