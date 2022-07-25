Who doesn’t love our beautiful views of the surrounding mountain ranges, perhaps tinted with a flush of peach at sunset? Better yet, make that a post-monsoon rain evening in Santa Fe where the air does not get any more crisp and enticing. Who doesn’t for a brief moment during the day notice “the mountain” standing there like a protective and immoveable old friend?
These are the things we love and take for granted. Why? because we know they will always be there.
Yet some things in our beloved Santa Fe area are disappearing right before our stupefied eyes. Aspens, piñons and junipers are declining due to die-off and drought. We have a struggle to find quiet trails as our population increases. And, last but not least, chunks of land are disappearing to future developments, and the land and open spaces are vanishing around us.
Land does not just disappear within the city limits; it falls prey to a land-use term called “infill.” This term has been used for at least a decade in zoning and density issues within towns and cities slated to grow or already growing. The premise is to “fill in” open land within the city’s limits to avoid sprawl. (Maybe some of you are saying, “well that isn’t working” as we witness condos and apartments sprouting up at our furthest edges abutting La Cienega, Airport and Cerrillos roads and Interstate 25).
The current general plan of Santa Fe was adopted in 1999. The plan lays out criteria for land use, including zoning and density. Zoning is what the land can be used for (commercial or residential for example) and density establishes how many units can be put on that zoned piece of land.
Zoning and density are a big deal. In the pristine valley where I lived in Montana in the mid-2000s, developers were rapidly setting down entire new towns called “subdivisions” in the middle of pristine pasture land and not necessarily close to the adjacent largest town. Infill was not in the books yet.
When I was part of an effort to enact zoning to protect the watersheds, view sheds, rivers and wildlife corridors, a commotion broke loose. My experience with developers is they want what they want. In Montana there were no hard-and-fast regulations yet, which was a disaster for fast new growth and land use. Here we have a “future land use document” in the general plan, but that does not stop a developer from trying to find a zoning regulation with a vague and subjective aspect and attempt to use it as a loophole to get rezoning approved.
My other experience with developers is they generally have little regard for the immediate environment and well-being of the long-standing residents who now will be the new neighbors of a semi-elite subdivision with whole new traffic, health, safety and noise issues. I have zero issue with condos that go up right in the center of town so long as they have design standards that have good forethought. That is “good infill.”
What is being proposed is potentially poor infill, happening right under our noses in one of the most classically beautiful and iconic approaches into Santa Fe — Old Pecos Trail. Specifically at the corner of West Zia and Old Pecos Trail. In brief: 9.59 acres originally zoned as R-1 (meaning one house per acre), that area is historically semi-rural and has maintained its “Santa Fe dirt-road” character with arroyos, lots of trees, small ranchettes and barns. The Santa Fe Planning Commission heard an initial presentation last week, but no decision has been made. The public needs to continue speaking out.
The developer’s request is to change that to R-3 (or three houses per acre) on the grounds this will be “more advantageous to the community as articulated in the general plan or other adopted plans,” Tell that to the residents of Sol y Lomas and Arroyo Chamiso.
Cramming three houses instead of one onto an acre does not “protect or preserve” the character of the surrounding neighborhood. By “more advantageous to the community,” I take it to mean Santa Fe as a whole. That also is subjective. Additionally the traffic at that already encumbered intersection (especially in the mornings) will become a U-turn nightmare as the principal in and out to the new 25-house subdivision will come directly off old Pecos Trail just south of the signal.
A mostly unknown and pertinent fact related to this is that in 2015, the City Council and mayor signed off on a wonderful resolution, “The Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor Plan,” designed to start the necessary public process to protect an iconic approach into Santa Fe — that hasn’t happened. Some history: In the early 2000s, an extensive public process took place to develop more specific standards for the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor, but these standards were not fully adopted.
So, scrolling forward to 2015 — part of the resolution states whereas; “this lack of specificity [from the early 2000’s] has resulted in concern that the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor as called for in the 1999 General Plan is imperiled and needs immediate attention” and “ whereas, the 1999 General Plan specifically calls for development of the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor, [which is established as] Old Pecos Trail between Cordova and I-25 as a scenic roadway and recognizes its importance as an unspoiled entryway into downtown and; whereas, the 1999 General Plan states that development standards for the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor including land uses, density and design controls will be developed through a public participation process.” Amen.
Dear councilors and Mr. Mayor, I respectfully ask that you place on your agenda a date in which you will start the valuable act of a public participation process as outlined in the 2015 Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor Plan Resolution. Allow for the citizens of this unique city, to weigh in on protecting this historic scenic corridor. If not now, we will lose it to developers forever. Readers, if you feel the same, call or write your councilors. Thank you.
Robin Ross-Duggan has lived on and off in New Mexico for 30 years, She has been involved in land-use issues in her other home, Montana. She currently lives in Santa Fe (by choice). A longer version of this piece can be read online.