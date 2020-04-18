With the community spread of COVID-19 hitting urban areas harder, it’s OK to count our blessings as rural New Mexicans.
Like so many of you, my family takes solace in the great outdoors that surrounds us. We need our public lands not only to keep us grounded and sane, but to provide for us as well. Our forests and rivers give us food, heat for our homes and jobs for our community.
When this crisis is behind us, we will need our wild places more than ever. Now is not the time to forget about protecting their future.
To quicken the recovery and long-term health of rural communities, especially those in proximity to public lands, we need to revive a call to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is an absolutely essential program that had momentum last month to receive full funding but was then sidelined by COVID-19. President Donald Trump came out in strong support of funding the program via Twitter in early March, urging Congress to produce a bill.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program that Congress established in 1964. In its 50-plus years, it has funded thousands of different projects in New Mexico. While authorized to receive $900 million per year, all from offshore drilling royalties, an appropriation for full funding has happened only once in history. Hopefully, that changes in the very near future.
New data from the Trust for Public Land reinforces that investing in public lands, specifically through full, permanent funding for the fund, is a low-cost economic stimulus that will pay huge dividends for communities across the country. In fact, every dollar spent now on the Land and Water Conservation Fund will return $4 in economic value. Now is the time to make this critical investment in our economic recovery post-COVID-19.
To date, the program has funded more than $316 million in projects across the state — everything from maintaining our pristine public lands and waterways to building and maintaining local sports fields and playgrounds. There isn’t a single person in the entire state who hasn’t somehow benefited from Land and Water Conservation Fund projects. For me, I owe just about everything to it.
Nearly 1 million people participate in fishing, hunting and wildlife experiences in New Mexico each year, which contributes to our economy and our well-being. The upper reaches of the Rio Grande River, along the Rio Grande Gorge, have benefited greatly from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, ensuring the wild and scenic status of the river, as well as making it possible to consolidate holdings, protecting recreational access and preventing unwanted development. These and so many other iconic places in New Mexico that are important for our drinking water, agriculture and wildlife preservation, too.
Full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund has long enjoyed the diehard support of Sen. Tom Udall, Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján. Reps. Debra Haaland and Xochitl Torres Small have picked up whatever slack remained on the issue.
Caring for the land and, in turn, having it care for us, is the purest of New Mexico values. As a guide and the owner of a fly-fishing shop, I am lucky to have my business intersect perfectly with those values — showcasing the very best of New Mexico and protecting our land and water so that future generations can not only enjoy our mountains and rivers recreationally, but can continue to carry the New Mexico values that go back generations and make this place what it is.
Everything is in place now to fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund — fully. It’s more important to our economy than ever before.
