Agua es vida” — water is life. We read it and hear it and say it all across New Mexico, all the time. But our life is draining away as New Mexico faces unprecedented challenges to our water resources. To address these challenges, we need a wide range of water management tools, including a fully funded Strategic Water Reserve.

Every year across the Land of Enchantment, farmers are having to make do with less water, cities and towns are working to find new ways of conserving and reducing demand, and imperiled species are being pushed closer to the brink of extinction as rivers vanish. Flows in the Rio Grande have declined by 35 percent in the 21st century under an already two-decade long process of aridification. Increasing temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and declining river flows all place higher stress on plants, wildlife and communities dependent on flowing rivers and full reservoirs.

Climate change projections tell us these water shortages will only become more severe in future years. It has never been more important to put in place sustainable and climate resilient water management systems that can meet the needs of all users even as our water supply diminishes.

Steven Fry is a member of the The Coalition for the Strategic Water Reserve. He lives in Taos and works on watershed health and protecting surface water quality throughout New Mexico for Amigos Bravos. He wrote this on behalf of the coalition. The Coalition for the Strategic Water Reserve includes Amigos Bravos, Audubon Southwest, Conservation Voters of New Mexico, Friends of the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico Wild, Sierra Club-Rio Grande Chapter, Think New Mexico, Western Resource Advocates, WildEarth Guardians, and other organizations with thousands of members across New Mexico and the greater American West.

