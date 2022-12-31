Magdalena library Director Ivy Stover teaches a computer coding class for ages 5-14, sponsors an adult book club and does story time and arts and crafts for schoolchildren. She develops the library’s book collection, manages its history museum, writes grants, does facility management and more.

Stover has a master’s in library science. She is paid $12 per hour. Half her monthly salary doesn’t cover her student loan payment. She lives with her parents. She loves her job and community, but her situation is not sustainable. The average salary for an MLS library director nationwide is about $70,000 per year.

Stover says it is not the village’s fault it can’t pay her more. The commercial sector is too small to provide a sufficient tax base.

Shel Neymark lives in Embudo, where he makes art and advocates for rural libraries.

Popular in the Community