In a time of endless and relentless world pandemic, economic turmoil and national civil unrest — when fear and outrage are the norms — I took on an emergency job as a truck driver.
My pickup was packed with boxes of education backpacks for Native American children, whose school days ended in March because of the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The backpacks included activities, games, advice for parents, lesson plans, pens, paper and instruction sheets. Essentials. The packs also included cultural activities for young Native Americans. The activities were designed for parents and students by a small New Mexico business that works with Native schools across the country. Students on Indian lands often do not have the internet to work from home, and schools are far away. I visited schools across the Southwest, from outside Farmington to the Gallup area and into eastern Arizona.
A guy can see a lot from the front seat of his pickup when the nation falls into despair.
I initially hauled a truckload of supplies for a Navajo school in early April, thinking this would be a one-time gig. I, of course, abstained from any silly heroics or thoughts of magical coronavirus immunity, unlike millions of my fellow Americans. My Native hosts were serious and professional while the world fell down around them. There was little discussion as we unloaded the cargo, our masks always on and sanitizer always ready. It was unspoken, but we had to look out for each other.
I drove through Gallup one day during the controversial pandemic lockdown. I was ready, not knowing what to expect. I drove slowly toward the blockade and chatted with a state police officer who directed traffic. My invoice, directions, mask, gloves — and me — were ready.
“Hi, I’m here to deliver essential supplies to Navajo and Zuni schools today,” I told her, trying to be formal. It didn’t work. She chuckled. Why else would I be there? “It’s all good. And do you know where to go?”
“Yes,” I sort of lied. I had directions, supplied in advance, but on my first run that day, to Zuni, I was lost in minutes. Not that I minded. The Zuni Mountains rolled past, their flat tops dotted with pine, and I let their beauty absorb me for a moment. A Zuni policeman laughed the third time that I rolled through his roadblock, then helped me out. “Hope I don’t see you again,” he said with a smile as I pulled away.
As the weeks scrolled by, and COVID-19 deaths rose, my trips took on a different tone. Once, while I stopped for gas in eastern Arizona in the early morning, a man with Georgia plates pulled up next to me, walked quickly to see the closed sign, hustled back, then looked at me in utter confusion.
“Why are they closed?” he asked.
“Because of the coronavirus. It’s all around here. Native Americans live here.” He blinked in the sun at the emptiness and the closed overnight RV camp nearby. He shook his head, seemingly annoyed, bought his gas with a credit card, and headed west. The radio news as I drove back that day was grim. Arizona was spiraling from new cases, and the state had just begun to realize what Natives knew by experience back in March.
The coronavirus was real, it was deadly, and it did not care.
