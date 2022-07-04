Last month the Supreme Court of the United States sent us backward in time, hurtling us at least 50 years into the past and, upon a close reading of the opinions of the majority, perhaps a hundred (or even all the way back to the 13th century).
In overturning the protections afforded to the people of the United States through the Roe and Casey decisions over the last 50 years, justices essentially gutted the standing of women as free and independent entities, making them essentially reproductive hostages, if not prisoners, of the state, at least where their wombs are concerned, and potentially, if left up to Justice Clarence Thomas, well beyond that. But we also saw the debut of a new judicial notion. Concepts such as “judicial restraint” and “judicial activism” have been oft-discussed in legislative and judiciary bodies in the past, but this decision presents something new: “judicial revenge."
Indeed, for the past 50 years the most conservative members of the body politic, including the judiciary, have railed that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. This is essentially political and judicial speak for, “I don’t like that decision; I disagree with it, and it's not what the framers of the constitution were thinking.”
Of course, how these conservative justices know what the framers of the Constitution, or more apropos of today’s decision, the authors of the 14th Amendment, were thinking is a mystery, but they seemed to assert that they were joined in the mind with those 18th- and 19th-century thinkers. However, and fortunately for women, over the past 50 years or so, most Supreme Court justices (many of whom were Republican-appointed or Republicans themselves) were more flexible in their views of judicial processes and found both logic and consistency in Roe and Casey.
The “strict constructionists” didn’t like it, and being on the losing side of forward-thinking decisions for years, their egos and their own judicial arrogance were bruised. But, now, a supermajority of conservative justices finally exacted revenge on those who had defended the constitutional validity of Roe and finally could say Roe was wrongly decided. If asked for the short answer as to why Roe was wrongly decided, after having read the opinions in their entirety, they could really only respond, “Because we say so.”
The fact is that, with abortion (and many other controversies), it’s all about belief. The current majority believes that Roe/Casey were wrongly decided and the minority believes the opposite. There’s no question that abortion is a controversial and sensitive topic but, most importantly, a personal issue.
And the job of the Supreme Court is not really to decide what’s good for individual persons, but what’s good for the Constitution. Sadly, in this case the majority see the Constitution as an instrument fixed in time (when it’s convenient for them, as convincingly shown by the dissenters) while the minority see it as the living document requiring responsiveness to new patterns constantly being woven into the national social fabric.
The majority repeatedly stated it’s all up to the states now and the duly elected representatives of the people. While it’s convenient for them to say this, effecting the “neutrality” to which Justice Brett Kavanaugh aspires with religious fervor, is a specious position to take. To be sure, if states pass state-level codifications legalizing abortion and that state law is challenged as violating the federal Constitution, it’s clear how the current court would adjudicate any challenged progressive state laws.
Perhaps the court will just refuse to hear future cases altogether and leave things to the states. In such instances, every time a legislature or governorship changes political hands this will be re-litigated. Roe and Casey, at least, largely protected us from such vicious cycles.
And this is where New Mexico, comes in. It is absolutely imperative that in New Mexico we either codify the protections of Roe for women and families of New Mexico or enshrine these protections in the state constitution. Without this, the health, well-being and independence of New Mexico women, and, as of now, the women in neighboring states will be gravely endangered.
It’s noteworthy that the opinion says that their findings “only apply to abortion” but each one of Trump's three justice appointees lied during hearings about Roe being “settled law.” Justice Clarence Thomas’ separate concurring opinion clearly indicates the opposite. Only one thing is certain: The act of judicial revenge we witnessed will only beget more of the same. We also learned that, from now on, nothing is “settled.”
Dr. Paul Blumenthal, MPH is a Professor Emeritus or Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University and a lifelong advocate for reproductive equity and autonomy. He resides in Santa Fe.