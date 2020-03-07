A major concern for teachers and parents at Los Alamos High School is the use of electronic cigarettes.
Many students have been caught vaping, received suspension and had their device confiscated. This still does not stop teenagers from vaping during school hours. Eventually, students purchase another electronic cigarette and the problem proceeds.
Taking a health class at an earlier age would help prevent students from using electronic cigarettes. Although health class discusses high maturity level topics, taking health during freshman year would alert students of the risks of using electronic cigarettes. Currently, students do not take a health class until their junior year, increasing the possibility of using an electronic cigarette before knowing the risks.
In 2017, a school health policy survey announced that 44.2 percent of high school students have used an electronic cigarette. If 44.2 percent of the students already have used an electronic cigarette, including the youngest students at the freshman level, then the health class that students are required to take in their junior year is not effective.
The size and appearance of a Juul compared to a thumb drive, from a distance, are very similar. In desperate need to find a solution to cease vaping, certain schools have even banned thumb drives to help avoid confusion.
The scent of the electronic cigarette also is very discreet. There are a variety of flavors and the vape exhaled can smell as innocent as any fruit, cotton candy or bubble gum flavor. Therefore it is very difficult for teachers and parents to identify if the scent is coming from an electronic cigarette or another fragrance.
The school administration at Los Alamos High School only authorizes students to take health class their junior year because the content discussed is for a sophisticated age group.
Health class does not only focus on the effects of smoking, but also body development, alcohol and drug addiction, sex education, eating habits, mental health and other important topics that should be taught to freshmen. These are topics that students are exposed to before their junior year, and this knowledge is essential for them to recognize before they encounter situations for which they are not prepared.
Los Alamos High School’s last contribution to eradicate vaping in schools was the process of amending a tobacco and electronic cigarette-free policy. However, it has not been effective because students disregard the policy and continue to disobey it. From that point, the school district has not acted again.
It would be benefit students if the school district would make health class a freshman-level class. The earlier students are conscious of the risks of vaping, the lower the probability is of them using an electronic cigarette.
