If “free speech” means turning up the destructive fires of hatred, violence, division, bigotry, misogyny, child pornography, disinformation, confusion and mayhem, count me out.
If Elon Musk is planning to open the flood gates of vile speech aimed at weakening the fabric and unity of our dear nation, speech that weakens truth itself, he must be condemned as an enemy of all that is clearly right and good.
There is good reason many European countries have hate-speech laws. By doing so, the governments of European Union nations govern, lead and take responsibility, forthrightly standing up for and promoting humanistic values of kindness, fair play, mutual understanding and brotherly love itself. The EU governments do so by establishing boundaries and laws to protect the citizenry. The first responsibility of any government is to protect its population from harm.
Clearly, those who work to whip up rage, threaten violence, turn man against man, woman against woman, men against women; there can be no doubt they are evildoers at war with the “common good.”
The common good is a bedrock principle and goal of liberal democracies. But you don’t hear that said enough these days. It’s about time all would-be democracies and our own withering Democracy stand up and fight for the common good, plain and simple.
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution should not be used as a free pass and cudgel to foment unrest. In fact, speech that sows the seeds of fear and unhappiness squarely violates the principles of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” — bedrock values of our own Declaration of Independence.
To absolutist, free-speech naysayers who desperately need to inflict harm on others, I say the fact is no one can really silence you. No one can really muzzle you. The internet is incredibly porous.
The fact is, if the enemies of unity and consensus, hiding behind a free-speech banner, still want to spew destructive garbage, I understand they are free to broadcast their garbage into the furthest reaches of the dark web. There, they are free to practice and improve daily defilements among each other.
Arne Bey has been a resident of Santa Fe for the past 17 years and is a musician and serial entrepreneur.