Last year, The Santa Fe New Mexican published a letter about a very good idea. Free Bikes 4 Kidz New Mexico had requested bicycle donations from folks in our Santa Fe and Los Alamos communities.

It was outstanding to see all the bicycles that showed up, because attentive people had read the announcements in the newspaper and Facebook, and marched back into their yards, sheds and garages for bicycles that could be fixed up for new, budding cyclists. That’s the way New Mexico is: thoughtful, generous, considerate, understanding and kind, con alma, with soul.

At last year’s collection, my two daughters and I had joined another dozen volunteers, and we all had the best time meeting a diverse group of donors who drove their used bicycles on the way to birthday parties, picnics and soccer games. They made it happen because of what a good cause this is: if you’ve outgrown or outlived the bikes in your possession, consider donating (tax deductible) to Free Bikes For Kidz New Mexico (FB4KNM.org).

Elena Kayak is a New Mexico environmental educator supporting Safe Routes to Schools activities. She hopes to be a park ranger when she grows up.

