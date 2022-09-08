Last year, TheSanta Fe New Mexican published a letter about a very good idea. Free Bikes 4 Kidz New Mexico had requested bicycle donations from folks in our Santa Fe and Los Alamos communities.
It was outstanding to see all the bicycles that showed up, because attentive people had read the announcements in the newspaper and Facebook, and marched back into their yards, sheds and garages for bicycles that could be fixed up for new, budding cyclists. That’s the way New Mexico is: thoughtful, generous, considerate, understanding and kind, con alma, with soul.
At last year’s collection, my two daughters and I had joined another dozen volunteers, and we all had the best time meeting a diverse group of donors who drove their used bicycles on the way to birthday parties, picnics and soccer games. They made it happen because of what a good cause this is: if you’ve outgrown or outlived the bikes in your possession, consider donating (tax deductible) to Free Bikes For Kidz New Mexico (FB4KNM.org).
They will repair and brighten the bikes, then partner with community nonprofits, tribal agencies and schools to rehome the bikes with children who can use them safely. Over 1,300 bicycles were collected last year in Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Albuquerque.
Beneficiaries include robust Safe Routes to School programs like the ones in Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Albuquerque, which educate and encourage children and their families to walk and cycle more safely to school more often. This is a transformational and fun way to lower our carbon footprints, meet new friends, get outdoors and get moving. The Brain Injury Advisory Council helps to ensure students receiving the bicycles also get a free fitted helmet — because it’s the law for minors to wear helmets and because it makes common sense to protect all our noggins.
Thank you, City Different, once again for donating your bikes at two convenient locations in town. Let’s beat our collection total from last year and provide more bikes for New Mexico kids! Please visit FB4KNM.org to learn about volunteering and other types of donations to support this effort.
Donate a bike
In Santa Fe:11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Century Bank, 1790 St. Michael’s Drive, or at the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe, 8380 Cerrillos Road.
In Los Alamos: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday or 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, IHM Catholic Church Parish Hall, 3700 Canyon Road.
Elena Kayak is a New Mexico environmental educator supporting Safe Routes to Schools activities. She hopes to be a park ranger when she grows up.
