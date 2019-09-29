The preposterous fracking ban being peddled by several Democratic presidential candidates is just another middle-class tax hike in disguise — and the people of New Mexico are the ones who would pay the ultimate price for this environmental radicalism.
Fracking generated about $17 billion for New Mexico’s economy in 2017, and that figure is expected to balloon to more than $72.6 billion annually by 2030 as the industry continues to expand at a rapid pace. In 2018, oil and gas taxes contributed about $2.2 billion to the state’s revenue, nearly fives times more than the year before.
The oil and natural gas industry also employs more than 100,000 workers in the state, helping to drive our unemployment rate down to 4.9 percent, a full 1.5 percentage points lower than it was in January 2017.
This economic boom has been especially good for the Hispanic community. Not only has the Hispanic unemployment rate reached record lows, but Hispanic entrepreneurs are thriving, with 87 percent of them saying they plan to hire more workers this year.
In recent weeks, however, several prominent 2020 Democrats have embraced a full ban on fracking throughout the U.S. Naturally, they’ve been extremely tight-lipped about the devastating fiscal impact this ban would have on states such as New Mexico.
“Any proposal to avert the climate crisis must include a full fracking ban on public and private lands,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted in early September, with no further explanation.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. — who is quickly gaining popularity on the left — also recently touted the idea on Twitter, promising to ban fracking on her first day in the Oval Office.
“On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands,” the lawmaker pledged, adding that she would “ban fracking — everywhere.”
The Democrat environmental proposal is so radical that even CNN noted that a Democrat president would face an uphill battle to secure the necessary congressional approval for a fracking ban.
We already have a rather clear picture of the economic damage that a fracking ban would inflict on New Mexico, because state lawmakers already proposed a similar idea earlier this year. Preliminary estimates produced by the state government indicate that a four-year moratorium on hydraulic fracturing would cost the state about $3.5 billion in lost revenue, which also would deprive local governments of another $327.5 million. Since money doesn’t grow on trees, the government would naturally be forced to make up the difference by reaching into the pockets of middle-income taxpayers.
Also, the tax windfall New Mexico has gotten from the fracking revolution has allowed us to significantly increase funding for education in recent years, even as we’ve grown our budget surplus.
Dismantling the entire U.S. energy sector is economic suicide, not environmental conservation. With a fracking ban near the top of the Democrats’ climate agenda, New Mexico and other shale-rich states would be among the first to feel the pain.
Fracking generates billions of dollars for state and local governments and provides thousands of New Mexicans with their livelihoods. Banning this revolutionary technology would represent an enormous tax hike on middle-income families — not that the Democrats will ever admit it.
John Sanchez is a former lieutenant governor of New Mexico.