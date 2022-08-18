New Mexico is entering a new era for higher education. The fall 2022 semester will be the first semester at Santa Fe Community College with in-person classes widely available since the pandemic began. It will also mark the expansion of the Opportunity Scholarship program — established by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to help cover the cost of college tuition for most New Mexico residents.
The path to a degree has never been more accessible and affordable for New Mexicans. However, other college expenses such as housing, books, food, child care and transportation often are more burdensome than tuition costs at community colleges. Growing inflation and increased cost of living put additional pressure on students. SFCC offers some of the lowest tuition in the nation, yet our students still struggle to pay for their education. They need help, and one way we can assist future generations of scholars is through foundation work and private scholarships.
The Santa Fe Community College Foundation’s mission is to offer students a solution to financial burden by leveraging private funding. Over the past 11 years, the foundation has grown from a $3 million endowment to $12 million, thanks to generous donors. This financial aid to students is flexible, comprehensive and can be used for costs outside of tuition and class fees.
Some in higher education are confused about where foundation assistance fits into this new era. The truth is, our work is needed now more than ever. As the state does its part in aiding students with education costs, we must continue to do ours. The Santa Fe Community College Foundation is one of many organizations offering flexible financial aid to students. As the Opportunity Scholarship rolls out this fall, please continue to support and consider giving to the many foundations and nonprofits that provide scholarships and assistance to college students who aspire to improve their lives through a college education. Together, we can continue offering much-needed support to hundreds of students yearly.
Jeffrey Szabat is the president of the Santa Fe Community College Foundation.