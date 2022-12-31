This is with reference to Dominick DellaSala’s piece (“Forest Service must hear concerns,” My View, Dec 11) as well as to Sarah Hyden’s piece (“Groups stand up to speak for forest,” My View, Nov. 20) speaking supposedly “truth to power” in a highly biased online meeting: “Living With Wildfires.” The organizers (The Forest Advocate and WildEarth Guardians) of this “listening session,” cherrypicked as their keynote speaker one of the few specialists who holds a contrarian view to the established science of wildfire management.
A key complaint of these nongovernmental organizations, and echoed by DellaSala, is that forest managers who express mainstream opinions on the subject are also those who are simply motivated by “government research dollars,” thus implying that we should listen only to those with no special training or experience in the subject matter. Well, being retired now for 10 years, after 40 years of practicing international forest and wildfire management, I am in nobody’s pocket and I fully agree with the thoughtful position of Craig Allen et al. (“Southwestern forests need active management,” Commentary, Dec 4). I also believe our forestry schools do a good job of training forest and natural resources managers, and I take offense to this kind of criticism of our overworked and underpaid forestry professionals.
These local, single-issue advocacy groups, with no apparent forest management qualifications — calling for an additional costly and time-consuming environmental impact statement — are trying to slow down or even stop the essential workings of the U.S. Forest Service to do everything possible to protect our forests. And this, after the Forest Service has already conducted a comprehensive environmental assessment.
Moreover, DellaSala goes on to parrot more of the organizers’ twisted logic: that 98 percent of those who spoke at that one-sided event favored conducting an environment impact statement. Well, of course, they were; the meeting was organized and mainly attended by and promoted by well-meaning, but misguided, collaborators of those local nongovernmental organizations.
While I respect much of DellaSala’s ecosystem work, the photo displayed with his article is of a burned-over area. It is in no way representative of how proper forest thinning/wildfire management is carried out here in New Mexico. So is that misinformation or disinformation? Whichever. If we continue to listen to these vocal, but misinformed, local advocacy groups, we could be putting our forests into extreme danger of massive, uncontrollable wildfires.
Robert “Bob” Kirmse, Ph.D., is a forest and rangeland management specialist, retired from the World Bank and the United Nations. He lives in Santa Fe.