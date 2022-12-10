IMG_4677.jpeg

The forest in the Santa Fe watershed.

 Courtesy Dominick A. DellaSala

The piece by Craig Allen and colleagues attacking me (“Southwestern forests need active management,” Commentary, Dec. 4) is much more than a “he said, he said” science debate. The larger issue at stake is whether the U.S. Forest Service can listen to requests for a full environmental analysis of the impactful Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project and whether independent scientists without a stake in government funding are on equal footing. Strong-arming scientists and concerned citizens who speak truth to power never works.

I am blessed with a passion for all things natural that takes me to some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. Some may be challenged by my worldview, implying that I am an outsider as if only their view counts. My search for the truth in the Santa Fe National Forest began some three years ago during site visits to this remarkable forest.

Frankly, I was shocked about how much of it was being degraded by overzealous thinning projects resulting in weed-infested savannas lacking in forest complexity. As an “outsider,” I come with a fresh pair of problem-solving eyes, free of government research dollars that can otherwise obscure such fact-finding expeditions.

Dominick A. DellaSala is an award-winning international scientist with over 300 original research publications and eight books.

