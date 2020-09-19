The proposed deforestation project for the mountains surrounding Santa Fe is called the Santa Fe Mountain Landscape Resiliency Project. We, the public, need transparency and an environmental impact statement before the U.S. Forest Service resumes this project.
Forest Service documents say workers will thin 21,000 acres and burn, repeatedly, 43,000 acres between Tesuque and Glorieta. Specific information on how many more trees will be cut and burned in the resiliency project is unavailable, but we can only assume the Forest Service will follow the pattern of the past.
The general public is not aware that typical thinning prescriptions and work orders require removal of 90 percent of the trees. I have never seen a thinning project that has called for removal of less than 90 percent of trees on the east-side Santa Fe National Forest, where this project is situated.
The following sources give evidence of Forest Service policy and future plans as well as percentages of trees removed in completed projects. Are these the policies and plans we want for our beloved forests? It’s up to us to learn the facts and take action.
In a 2012 article by The New Mexican, Bill Armstrong, the Forest Service fuels and fire specialist (now retired) said, “I hope you will come to regard the ponderosa pine as the weed that it is.” …“We have more … trees than we know what to do with, and they are the cause of many of the problems we face. We’re going to do everything we can to get rid of about 95 percent of them.”
The La Cueva work order is for a 133-acre section of the smaller La Cueva fuel break that is to the southeast and part of the resiliency project. It is typical of local Forest Service thinning prescriptions.
On Page 7 of the attached work order, it states there are on average 520 trees per acre in the area it wants to thin. In Table 1 on Page 8, it shows the total trees per acre that will remain is 35-45. The percentage of trees that will remain, 40 trees per acre, is about 8 percent of 520 trees per acre, meaning they will take out 92 percent of trees.
Hyde Park scoping letter: On average in this 1,825-acre project area, there are 1,200 or more trees per acre. The final tree densities would average 40-60 trees per acre. If you assume an average of 50 trees per acre, then 4 percent of trees will remain after thinning. That means 96 percent of trees would be removed. We can expect that the final Hyde Park decision will follow this pattern.
In a recent County Commission meeting, Forest Service Ranger Sandy Hurlocker was asked whether they would remove 90 percent of the trees in the project area. He said, “Technically it’s true, by number, but that’s not how we look at it.” Then he said that’s not their intention across the landscape, but he did not deny they have done it up to this point. Please watch the first few minutes of this video of that meeting: youtu.be/dx3gBAVeVsM.
For more information and how to get involved, go to OnceAForest.org, theforestadvocate.org, treehuggersantafe.org or the SantaFeForestCoalition.org. Call your elected officials and voice your opinion.
