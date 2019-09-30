New Mexicans have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of our national forests.
Our vision is one of healthy watersheds resilient to wildfire and drought, where abundant populations of fish and wildlife persist across the landscape and human communities continue to benefit from resources like clean water and wildlife habitat that our national forests provide. In short, we want to hand down to future generations forests where elk bugles still ring across meadows in the fall, cutthroat trout spawn up cool mountain streams in the spring, and wildlife encounters remain common, reminding us of our intimate connection to the natural world.
As we prepare our formal comments on the Carson National Forest and Santa Fe National Forest draft management plans, we commend the Forest Service for its progress in developing plans that support the land, water and wildlife we cherish. We appreciate plan components intended to improve habitat conditions and address landscape connectivity across millions of acres of national forest lands. And we applaud efforts to protect clean water, cultural resources and traditional uses. We also see opportunities for improvement.
As hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, we are committed to ensuring that these forest plans result in the best possible outcomes for fish and wildlife. Through the establishment of the San Antonio, Valle Vidal and Caja del Rio special management areas, the draft plans include important protections for several iconic landscapes and the wildlife and cultural resources found there.
As some of the most ecologically rich landscapes in North America, these areas will preserve vital wildlife habitat and corridors while maintaining traditional land uses. Yet, as written, these areas are left vulnerable to threats from road development, oil and gas exploration and new mining operations. That’s why we’re asking the Forest Service to include additional standards and guidelines in the final plans to ensure that protection of wildlife habitat and clean water is paramount.
Cross-boundary management and providing for fish and wildlife connectivity are primary concerns for us in these plans. The elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep and cutthroat trout we admire don’t recognize boundaries like state lines or those between national forests. Together, these lands in the upper Rio Grande watershed comprise one of the best-connected landscapes in America and managing for this connectivity ensures wildlife can access breeding grounds, migrate seasonally, maintain diverse genetics, adapt to human development and respond to fire and climate change.
The potential for oil and gas development on Forest Service land presents a risk to our wildlife and the clean water flowing from of our national forests to downstream communities. That’s why we’re asking that lands adjacent to rivers and streams are off-limits to disturbances from activities like oil and gas leasing. Road impacts should also be limited by mitigating new road construction with restoration work elsewhere on the forest. A smart and sustainable transportation system in our national forests provides necessary access while ensuring wildlife habitat and water resources are protected.
Finally, we are advocating for increased protections for wetlands and riparian areas in the final plans. These habitat types occupy just a tiny portion of our forests but are hot spots for biodiversity, provide for both aquatic and terrestrial connectivity, and protect the integrity of our rivers and streams and the clean water they provide. This can be achieved by including special “wetland jewel” management areas in the final plans and prioritizing restoration work in these areas, as well as increasing the size of stream buffers and ensuring protections extend to intermittent and ephemeral waters.
These are just a few of the priorities we’ll be sharing in our forthcoming comments to the Forest Service. They are accepting public input on the draft plans until Nov. 7, so there remains ample time to share your own comments and help us ensure the best possible outcomes for our land, water, and wildlife.
Jesse Deubel is executive director for New Mexico Wildlife Federation. Dan Roper is New Mexico public lands coordinator for Trout Unlimited. John Cornell, southwest field manager for Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Joel Gay, chairman of New Mexico chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, also contributed to this piece.