Fires are not necessary for a healthy forest. Forest management, however, is necessary.

Forests can be thinned and fire ladders removed mechanically — the chain saw is the forest’s best friend. Mechanical management is little considered because it is labor intensive and thus presently beyond the budget of forest managers. Prescribed or planned fires sometimes go awry, as did the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire of 2022, which reputedly cost about $1 billion in damages and fire control. That $1 billion could equal about 19,000 man years of intensive forest management based on a $25 per hour salary plus expenses rate, and 2,080 work hours per year. Intensive on-site management is a cost-effective investment.

The photographs in article (“Forest officials insist planned fires needed,” May 4) are not scenes of beauty, nor are they evidence of anything that will enhance biodiversity. The photos show a “desirably stocked,” even-aged tree stand with no mid-story and the critical soil-understory interface barren or grass covered.

Henry Short is retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior and lives in Santa Fe.

Recommended for you