Fires are not necessary for a healthy forest. Forest management, however, is necessary.
Forests can be thinned and fire ladders removed mechanically — the chain saw is the forest’s best friend. Mechanical management is little considered because it is labor intensive and thus presently beyond the budget of forest managers. Prescribed or planned fires sometimes go awry, as did the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire of 2022, which reputedly cost about $1 billion in damages and fire control. That $1 billion could equal about 19,000 man years of intensive forest management based on a $25 per hour salary plus expenses rate, and 2,080 work hours per year. Intensive on-site management is a cost-effective investment.
The photographs in article (“Forest officials insist planned fires needed,” May 4) are not scenes of beauty, nor are they evidence of anything that will enhance biodiversity. The photos show a “desirably stocked,” even-aged tree stand with no mid-story and the critical soil-understory interface barren or grass covered.
It is that interface where many vertebrate food chains begin — providing the potential for biodiversity within the forest. The Forest Service is tree farming. Its management will likely produce some increase in water production, may diminish the potential for crowning forest fires, but will devastate wildlife habitat, species diversity and biomass, producing a “biological desert.”
Leaving decaying slash, even that from fire-killed wood, has been shown to help reduce soil erosion, increase soil fertility, increase soil micro-biological processes and begin the forest regeneration process. A more desirable forest management plan would be on-site cutting of fire ladders, thinning of dog-hair and diseased vegetation, mincing of slash on the forest floor to promote its decay to reduce fire hazards and air pollution, and intensive lobbying for a suitable forest management budget.
Henry Short is retired from the U.S. Department of the Interior and lives in Santa Fe.