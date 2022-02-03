Should I have known better? Could I have done more? How did this happen? These are the questions that continue to run though my head about the day that changed my life.
The call came around 1 a.m. Jan 20, 2013. It was my niece. All she could ask was “Auntie Gina, is it true! Is my dad and the family dead?” She had seen a Facebook post about the incident.
My 15-year-old nephew had shot and killed my brother — his father — along with his mother and siblings ages 9, 5 and 2.
No one knew what was happening at home. No one was ready for the shooting. The day was a perfect storm that changed my life and the lives of many, forever.
My nephew was, unfortunately, a product of generational trauma. My brother passed that trauma to him — as it had been passed along to my brother and our siblings. My nephew was home-schooled, but most of the schooling was military training. My brother was a veteran and wanted his son to be a soldier. He taught his son how to use weapons and how to survive, encouraging him to explore with the eight unsecured weapons in their home.
The training later came to fruition when my nephew used two different firearms to shoot and kill his family. Two different guns were used to ensure the shooting would have the maximum impact — one for the children and his mother and one for his father. It wasn’t until later we found out that my nephew was physically beaten at home, and long-term damage was starting to show. The day of the shooting was a psychotic break, a desperate attempt to escape his circumstances.
When I think about that day, I wish I had been more vigilant about what was happening in my brother’s home. I wish I would’ve known about the eight guns and 15,000 rounds of ammunition stored together in the home — all bought through private sales, unsecured and easily accessible to his four children at home.
Nothing could have prepared me for the impact gun violence had on our family. It has divided my surviving siblings. And it isolated me from a community that watched months and months of the trial that played out after that day. The sorrow was endless. It's hard to relive this day, but I know it's critical to share my story.
That's why I am doing it during the fourth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, a time when we come together to share and amplify the stories and voices of gun violence survivors like me who live with the impact of gun violence every day of the year. Survivors across the country are sharing their stories in the hopes of ending gun violence.
The United States is a nation of survivors.
All told, 58 percent of adults in the United States, including 68 percent of Black and Latino/Latina Americans, are survivors of gun violence, either experiencing gun violence themselves or caring for someone who has experienced gun violence in their lifetimes.
Any survivor, no matter their story, knows the pain that comes with surviving. The ripple effect of gun violence is devastating, especially when it is preventable. I know that my family members would still be alive today if those firearms had been stored securely.
After the shooting, I spent long days and weeks in court supporting my nephew. I sorted through my love for my brother and his son who shot and killed him. I learned to be OK with never understanding why it happened. It wasn’t until years later that I was able to get over the shame and stigma of what my family had endured. Even today, my journey is ongoing. Through the support of other survivors and moments like National Gun Violence Survivors Week, I have found the strength to share my story and advocate for gun safety in New Mexico by supporting such initiatives as secure storage laws.
Every day, I miss my brother’s deep, barking laugh, complete with a silly grin and sparkling eyes. My heart aches when I think of him and his wife, of my gregarious 9-year-old nephew, lovable 5-year-old niece, and my 2-year-old baby angel of a niece, with the biggest brown eyes. I work to make sure their stories are not forgotten, and their lives are honored. The time for thoughts and prayers after tragedies has passed. It’s time to honor those taken by gun violence with action.
