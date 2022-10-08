Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series about construction costs and the local economy from the Santa Fe Land Use Working Group.
Asked why new homes, basic repairs or renovations take more time and money in Santa Fe than in other New Mexico communities — local professionals say it’s complicated.
Decades-old systems for development, plan and permit approvals are slow and are major factors in cost escalation — putting homeownership, rent or projects beyond the reach of many Santa Feans. These systems were intended to protect the character of our city and prevent the displacement of working families. They are causing the opposite to happen. People are increasingly disappointed with the look of new housing developments that are still unaffordable.
We’ve unintentionally created our own machine of inequity.
This is according to 2021 and 2022 surveys of area builders, architects, Realtors, developers, homeowners and other home construction professionals. The survey was created by the Santa Fe Land Use Working Group — a joint effort by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association, American Institute of Architects-Santa Fe Chapter, New Mexico Roofing Contractors Association and the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
The survey sought feedback on how to foster greater efficiency in the planning, permitting and inspection processes. Seventy-five respondents rated the Land Use and Planning Department 4.1 out of 10 in 2021 on how efficiently it operated. In 2022, respondents lowered that score to 3.5 out of 10. While the pandemic was a major factor in addressing issues, problems experienced by architects and builders have spanned decades.
The Land Use and Planning Department is making strides to improve operations with the help of two new assistant directors and more inspection staffing. Thanks go to the mayor and City Council for approving funding that made these hires possible.
While local government delay is only part of the story for overall rising construction costs, we must address mechanisms under the city’s control to see more housing deployed and building permits expedited. Numerous experts say we’re 5,000 units short of what is needed to house people in Santa Fe. Consider planned developments at midtown, Las Estrellas and Tierra Contenta Phase III, and it’s clear — the Land Use and Planning Department needs a significant infusion of resources and a rapid overhaul of operating policies.
Current and future demands of the design and construction industries outweigh the capacity of our Land Use and Planning Department to respond in a reasonable time frame. This causes final home purchase or rental costs to rise as idle or “holding” construction costs are passed on to buyers. Additionally, home renovation, commercial projects and even the simplest permitted repairs are subject to escalating costs due to these delays.
Mayor Alan Webber rightly states that “the future of Santa Fe runs through Land Use.” The character of that future is in jeopardy. Land Use and Planning can only rise to the occasion when adequately funded and staffed.
We can work toward creating a city where repair and construction costs are more affordable and available to all. Instituting a paradigm shift for efficient systems at Land Use and Planning enables creative, sustainable, water-wise, and responsible growth and maintenance for our neighborhoods. This shift will allow smaller-scale, local builders to participate alongside larger builders, providing well-paying jobs and housing for the people of Santa Fe.
In addition, local homeowners and business owners will benefit from an efficient department that processes the necessary permits and approvals on a timely basis.
If city officials don’t begin to look at the design and construction industry as a business and its impact on Santa Fe’s housing costs and availability, we won’t begin to reverse the economic disparities that create inequity, thus the social issues continue to grow, and construction costs and complexity continue to rise.
Miles D. Conway is executive officer for the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.