Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series about construction costs and the local economy from the Santa Fe Land Use Working Group.

Asked why new homes, basic repairs or renovations take more time and money in Santa Fe than in other New Mexico communities — local professionals say it’s complicated.

Decades-old systems for development, plan and permit approvals are slow and are major factors in cost escalation — putting homeownership, rent or projects beyond the reach of many Santa Feans. These systems were intended to protect the character of our city and prevent the displacement of working families. They are causing the opposite to happen. People are increasingly disappointed with the look of new housing developments that are still unaffordable.

Miles D. Conway is executive officer for the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.

