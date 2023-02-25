Many things in the world have changed since 1935 when New Mexico’s laws for oil and gas were written. Since then, New Mexico has grown to be the second-largest oil-producing state, behind only Texas. Oil and gas development has exploded in our state, impacting our environment, climate, public health and front-line communities. But the oil and gas laws of 1935 have not kept pace with the world we live in today.
Businesses are run by people who have families and want to be ethical and moral. Making policy changes in oil and gas rules to include public health, communities, our children and our future would help everyone. How many of us live life as it was 90 years ago?
We all must care for the common good. Updating antiquated rules for the 21st century makes sense. One area is to ensure taxpayers aren’t left to clean up the mess when wells inevitably run dry and need to be plugged. Taxpayers are left to foot the bill to clean up these polluting wells — a burden now and a debt our children must bear.
As part of the 2021 infrastructure bill, Sen. Ben Ray Luján secured a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphan wells. Wells in New Mexico are orphaned when operators go under — often in an inevitable oil bust — and walk away without cleaning up their mess. These abandoned, unplugged wells can lower property value and land productivity, pollute groundwater and release known carcinogens into our air. Too often, states, tribes, the federal government and taxpayers are left to pay to plug wells. Communities are left with polluted lands.
We have never had enough money to plug these orphaned wells, and we now have nearly 2,400 orphan wells in New Mexico, with potentially thousands more that are at risk of becoming orphaned in the near future. The Book of Genesis in the Old Testament instructs us to be caretakers, not polluters or destroyers. Plugging wells is a way to caretake and be responsible.
Sen. Luján’s efforts have, for the first time, secured funds to start addressing this issue. As we begin to plug wells, we create thousands of good-paying jobs that support our families. However, plugging existing orphan wells is just the beginning. We have to take action to prevent future orphan wells so we don’t have to deal again and again with the same problem.
New Mexico has a golden opportunity to avoid the fate of other oil-producing states — such as Pennsylvania, which has up to half a million orphan wells. We need to ensure every well is plugged on time by industry.
The New Mexico Oil and Gas Justice and Reform Act, introduced by New Mexico state Sen. Leo Jaramillo, would modernize the outdated 1935 Oil and Gas Act.
This legislation builds on successful reforms in Arkansas and Colorado, which were enacted with the support of industry. Among other improvements, this bill would allow the state to collect full-cost bonding when a low-producing well is sold to cover plugging.
Currently, companies only set aside a small fraction of the total plugging cost. If they go out of business, there is not enough money to plug all the wells. Taxpayers are left with the bill. This minor change will have large impacts and is a bipartisan solution that has successfully worked in other oil-producing states.
We all love this place. We love our families and communities. We have an opportunity to make sure we address this type of solvable problem to help our communities. We have many choices before us that are for life. Adopting reforms that have been done in other states is a choice for the common good and our communities.
Sister Joan Brown is a Catholic Franciscan sister and executive director of New Mexico and El Paso Interfaith Power and Light.