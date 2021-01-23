As a doctor, the most important principle in medical ethics is “first, do no harm.” Our first duty to patients is to use every skill to relieve pain, disease and injury while saving lives.
Countless times in my 33 years of practicing anesthesiology, I have witnessed a skilled doctor perform miracles when they are determined to help a patient in dire straits. As we all know, there are times when death cannot be avoided. Death, however, should not be at the hands of doctors through physician-assisted suicide.
Physician-assisted suicide is not, and never has been, the practice of medicine. If passed in our state Legislature, I believe physician-assisted suicide would be a disastrous and unforced error of the government of New Mexico.
Allowing the practice would be a grave injustice, with several severe consequences for vulnerable New Mexicans, especially the elderly, terminally ill and people with disabilities.
Some people, particularly the most vulnerable, falsely believe physician-assisted suicide is a solution to their problems of pain and depression, when in fact, the sick and vulnerable need better medical care and attention from physicians.
In Oregon, the main reasons patients seek assisted suicide are existential or disability-related concerns. These concerns are treatable with proper medical care.
Doctors attend several years of schooling and become experts in their specialty areas. Long hours of hard work build up the skills required to safely save lives. If physician-assisted suicide is allowed, the role of the doctor becomes one not of saving lives, but of hastening death.
As the role of the doctor is transformed, so, too, physician-assisted suicide would ruin the trust between patients and doctors. With death on the table as a “treatment option,” there can be no trust. I urge New Mexico legislators to reject this deadly policy and instead work to expand access to better care options.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.