In the last few weeks, Santa Fe’s complicated homeless problem has been the subject of much media attention. At this time, the board of directors of St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing, of which I have the privilege of serving as president, thought it important to remind the community of what St. E’s has done and is doing to address the problems.
In a few months, we will be celebrating our 35th anniversary assisting homeless individuals and families in Santa Fe and throughout Northern New Mexico. From our start in a rented house on Don Gaspar Street, with people sleeping on mats in the basement and all sharing one bathroom, we now operate five separate residential facilities — two emergency shelters and three longer-term supportive housing programs — that together accommodate more than 200 people every night. Over the years, we have helped thousands get back on their feet.
At St. Elizabeth, food and shelter are just the first steps. Our goal is to move people from homelessness into housing, and we accomplish this by working intensely one on one with all residents to address the issues leading to their becoming homeless — job loss, physical and mental health challenges, alcohol/substance abuse, etc. — establishing an income stream through employment or entitled benefits and then locating affordable housing. And it works, as more than 50 percent of those staying with us successfully move into housing.
Our newest program, Santa Fe Suites, offers 120 fully furnished apartments for the recently homeless and lower-income individuals. Since opening in late December, it already has more than 100 units occupied and will double the number of beds we have available on a daily basis.
Through the years, we also have tried to be a good neighbor to those living around our facilities. Our emergency shelters are drug- and alcohol-free, and residents must commit to appropriate behavior. During the day, they are out working on their goals and at night remain inside. For those living on the streets and coming to our door only seeking immediate assistance, we obviously have less control.
Despite our work, the problem of homelessness is not going away, and the pandemic may have worsened it. With COVID-19 all around, people are understandably hesitant about living in congregate facilities such as shelters and are remaining outside. You may have noticed the increasing number of people standing at intersections all through town seeking assistance. Most of them are new faces, unknown to even our veteran staff members.
Obviously, it will take a community solution to adequately address this. To that end, St. Elizabeth staff collaborates regularly with our peers at the Life Link, La Familia Healthcare for the Homeless, Interfaith Community Shelter and other homeless-serving organizations, as well as the city and county community service departments, the city Office of Affordable Housing and New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority. All of us are present at the table and working together to arrive at potential answers to this complex issue.
