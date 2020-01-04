Just weeks before the holiday season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture finalized the first of three rules that
will make it more difficult for poor people to receive food assistance.
This first rule will strip 37,000 New Mexicans and nearly 700,000 people nationwide from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) by tightening work requirements. A recent Santa Fe New Mexican article explained this (“Rule change could strip 37K New Mexicans of food stamps,” Dec 22). This commentary gives more detail about effects in New Mexico.
Strict work requirements are nothing new for SNAP recipients. Even before this new rule, able-bodied adults age 18 through 49 not raising children, were limited to just three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period, unless they worked at least 20 hours a week. This may sound modest but can be an impossibly high bar for New Mexicans in rural communities, where jobs are scarce and skills of the population may not match those available, or for New Mexicans who lack stable housing or transportation.
In recognition of these barriers, the federal government has allowed states to grant waivers from the three-month cutoff in areas of high unemployment. This provision has been a lifeline for states’ poor residents, and now 36 states, including New Mexico, have waivers for parts of their states where joblessness is high.
But the new rule ratchets up requirements for states to get these essential waivers. While it used to be the case that a state could get a waiver if it had experienced a sharp increase in unemployment, now a state can qualify only if unemployment over a 24-month period is both 20 percent above the national average and over 6 percent.
This may appear reasonable, but it is not. An area with, say, a 5.5 percent unemployment rate (i.e., below the 6 percent threshold) can have an unemployment rate closer to 10 percent or even higher for people who lack a high school diploma or GED. New Mexico, with its 12.4 percent unemployment rate (in 2017) for people who have not completed high school, could face a scenario like this.
However, the rule also states that those who cannot find 20 hours of paid work a week also have the option of participating in a work training program. New Mexico has such a program, but it does not meet federal requirements.
Fortunately, the 2020 Human Services budget includes $3.7 million to upgrade the employment and training program for qualified SNAP recipients. It is supported by a broad coalition of advocates and a bipartisan group of legislators committed to eradicating hunger, and we all should support it as well.
This new rule is bad enough, but there is more to come. The second proposed rule would restrict the ability of states to raise the income eligibility threshold in times of economic distress. This rule is expected to dump nearly 3 million people from SNAP, and — as collateral damage — nearly 1 million children would lose their automatic eligibility for free or reduced-price school meals. The third proposed rule would change the way heating costs are factored into the eligibility determinations and would reduce the SNAP program by $4.5 billion over a five-year period.
New Mexico First recently authored a report on reducing cliff effects and churn in public benefits. It includes policy options to ease transitions off of public benefits and toward family-supporting economic stability.
The recent change to the federal SNAP program may do nothing to promote work, but will deprive some New Mexicans of food assistance. Wise policy solutions require significant investments in workforce and economic development rather than draconian limitations to support basic needs.
