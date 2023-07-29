Editor’s note: This is the latest in an occasional series of articles on food insecurity in Santa Fe.
Santa Feans have interesting origin stories: how they got here, why they moved here. Mine owes its trajectory to a big-hearted man whose newspaper columns we used to read around the kitchen table. My great-grandmother was World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle’s Aunt Mary, about whom he wrote often.
From those columns, I learned about New Mexico landscapes and dirt roads, Code Talkers and Taos artists. But most of all, I learned a way of looking at the world that is eye to eye, as though we are all in this together.
Aug. 3 is Ernie Pyle Day here in New Mexico. If you’ve never heard of the most famous journalist of World War II, now is a good time. Ernie has much to offer us in perspectives on New Mexico and ourselves.
Despite his Pulitzer Prize for war coverage, Ernie hated war. What Ernie really loved were ordinary people. He felt it was his duty to stand with those fighting in the trenches. He was killed in action, and reportedly his last words were directed to a comrade: “Are you all right?” he asked.
Permit me this thought experiment. If Ernie had lived, he would be writing not about wars, but more about something like The Food Depot. It was his humility and compassion that shone in each column, his ever-present moral compass that directed him to ask what we can do, through our own acts and through government, to use whatever we’ve got to “get people to living better.”
He would have found unconscionable that, 78 years after his death, 1 in 5 children in New Mexico goes hungry, and 1 in 8 New Mexicans. He would have wondered what we’ve all been doing, decades after the Great Depression, to ameliorate the stressors that affect our neighbors. “Those paltry catsup sandwiches that I ate growing up in rural Indiana should have been long retired by now,” he would say. And he would have been embarrassed to learn that our government has not stepped up. The answer to, “Are you all right?” would have been a resounding no for many of our New Mexico neighbors.
I suspect he would have found great solidarity with the 900 volunteers at The Food Depot who work against the scourge of hunger, who sent out enough food for nearly 8 million meals over the last 12 months to New Mexicans struggling to make ends meet.
Ernie loved New Mexico. In fact, three of his last five columns were about New Mexicans. His humanity, and his love for New Mexico, are a big part of why I am here. Here, he wrote, “the distance gets into your soul and makes you feel that you too are big inside.”
This year, if you want to remember this humble man who brought home the stories of our neighbors and friends, the GIs of World War II, you can honor his spirit by supporting the Neighbor to Neighbor Fund Drive, where every dollar donated to The Food Depot equates to four meals. Neighbor to Neighbor is a 12-year community tradition and a fun chance to come together and make a difference. It’s easy: Gather your neighborhood, business, pickleball team or book club, and raise funds for Northern New Mexico’s food bank.
Anyone can participate. Teams have until Sept. 23 to rally their friends and neighbors. Donate online at thefooddepot.org/n2n or mail in a check. Act now. I guarantee it will make you feel big inside.
Susan Nall Bales heads Sierra Del Norte’s Neighbor to Neighbor campaign for The Food Depot.