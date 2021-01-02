Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series on food and hunger.
The need for food — by New Mexicans who can’t afford to purchase it — soared as the pandemic slammed the state’s economy, producing record unemployment. Whenever people can’t provide food for themselves, and government assistance doesn’t fill the gap, the responsibility falls on nonprofit food banks, food pantries and shelters.
They depend on contributions from compassionate people and philanthropies; food donated by food processors, grocers, farmers and individuals; and funds appropriated by the Legislature. This year’s need was stunning: Expenditures at just one of the state’s five food banks, The Food Depot serving Northern New Mexico, were an unprecedented $5 million to distribute 9 million pounds of food — enough for 7.57 million meals — from January through October.
The coronavirus is not over; we’ve seen record new case levels every month. The economy remains in crisis with high unemployment, resulting in sharply increased need for food assistance. According to Feeding America, one-third of New Mexico’s children and one-fifth of all residents are unable to obtain sufficient food.
New Mexico’s governor and Legislature took a major step to help meet this need in the November special session, appropriating $5 million of the state’s federal pandemic assistance to food banks ($629,000 to The Food Depot). But these funds had to be spent by Dec. 31 — and they were needed and spent.
Now 2021 looms.
The Food Depot has budgeted an all-time high $5.6 million to meet the skyrocketing need for food in the current July-to-June fiscal year, and that’s probably insufficient to meet the need. Contributions from individuals and philanthropies are essential but can’t cover that amount. Although governments, with recession-hammered tax revenues, face tremendous pressures, food banks badly need more help in 2021. When the Legislature convenes this month, we urgently request it to:
Appropriate $5 million more for food banks to acquire the food needed by New Mexicans, including those unemployed and underemployed as a result of COVID-19 or who will lose income during 2021.
In addition to this new money, it is critical that funding approved last January for the current fiscal year not be cut, and that the fiscal year 2022 budget continue those funding levels, if food banks are to meet the needs of hungry New Mexicans.
Preserve the $1.2 million fiscal year 2021 appropriation for food banks to purchase and distribute fresh produce, and provide the same amount for FY 2022.
Preserve the $500,000 fiscal year 2021 appropriation for food banks to purchase and distribute shelf-stable foods, and provide the same amount for FY 2022.
Preserve budgets for staff, operations or contract authority of state agencies that provide direct services to impoverished and unemployed New Mexicans or determine eligibility for and administer federal and state assistance programs. There is tremendous need for the help these programs promise, and it must not be undelivered because state agencies’ capacities were reduced.
Finally, it is vital that food, and the purchases of food banks, not be taxed.
Do not reinstate the food tax. This will reduce the food poor New Mexicans, already experiencing hunger, can purchase. Already-strained food banks can’t make up the reduction.
Do not tax purchases of nonprofit organizations, including food banks. Any taxes food banks pay will reduce the food they can provide.
Assistance from state government is absolutely critical to enabling food banks to meet the food needs of New Mexicans hit hard by the pandemic. Without it, our state will face the specter of widespread hunger and, in addition to deaths and suffering directly caused by COVID-19, deaths and suffering of children and adults from malnutrition — something we must not permit.
