Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of articles on food and hunger issues in Northern New Mexico.
The 2021 New Mexico legislative session took place during the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when hunger was skyrocketing. Advocates worked collectively to bring a set of legislative initiatives forward to address hunger and provide long-term solutions.
This legislative action is especially important in New Mexico, where 1 in 5 people is considered food insecure. Children and seniors are particularly vulnerable to experiencing hunger. Food insecurity was intensified by the pandemic, which made us take a hard look at hunger, food and agriculture, locally and regionally. In New Mexico, agriculture is our fourth-largest economic sector, yet we export more than 95 percent of what we produce and import more than 95 percent of what we eat.
As national food distribution systems were disrupted during the pandemic, New Mexico’s farmers, support organizations, retailers and agencies quickly looked to our local food production as part of the solution. The food banks, pantries, soup kitchens and food closets also looked for ways to respond to disruptions in the food systems and economic insecurity. Everyone worked quickly to shift and expand local business options for farmers and ways for people to eat what we grow here. The reason why this worked was because of many relationships and programs that were already in place.
Many organizations have been working together advocating to improve nutrition, reduce hunger and strengthen our local food system. During the second special session of 2020, the New Mexico Legislature invested $5 million to help food banks and their network of 600 community organizations respond to the needs of hungry people. The needs continue to be staggering and continued investment is needed. The Legislature has supported programs that are good for farmers and producers, as well as for New Mexicans who want nutritious food.
The Double Up Food Bucks Program, which allows for buying twice as much food at specified locations, has a long and positive track record of getting local food to market and into the shopping baskets of people who are food insecure. In addition, the New Mexico Grown Initiative will continue to support schools and senior centers buying local fruits and vegetables. Advocacy to strengthen financial systems that would invest in New Mexico’s food retail, farmers, ranchers, processors, distributors and more, can build our local food economy.
Hearings during this legislative session highlighted the intersections between food, hunger and farming along with the importance of agencies, industry and nongovernment organizations working in a coordinated way to expand in-state food and agriculture business and combat hunger. The New Mexico Grown Interagency Task Force is a great example of agencies working together to codify food and nutrition programs for all ages to purchase New Mexico grown, expanding market opportunities for farmers while providing nutritious food to schools and seniors.
Budget outcomes for agriculture-related programs we tracked include:
- Food, Hunger and Farm Act, $275,000 to initiate the interagency plan that includes stakeholders from industry and NGOs.
- New Mexico Grown for School Meals, $387,000.
- New Mexico Grown Produce in Senior Meal Programs, $97,600.
- Agriculture Workforce Program, $125,000.
- Livestock Board Meat Inspection Program, $500,000.
- New Mexico Soil Health Program, passage of the tax-refund contribution option and an additional $50,000 to the program administered by the state Department of Agriculture.
- Healthy Food Financing Act, $100,000.
If we are going to combat New Mexico’s hunger issues and strengthen opportunities to grow our local food economy, we need to see an increased prioritization and legislative action. The good news is that many are interested in forging that path with industry leaders and advocates through planning and legislative initiatives that are setting the stage for a more equitable, just and sustainable food system.
