In just a few days, a cherished Santa Fe tradition will return. After a three-year hiatus to follow community health guidelines, the celebrated Folk Art Flea will return from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday bigger and better than ever.
Its new venue, the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, will provide plenty of space for the three-year inventory of folk art that has been preserved for this year’s comeback. With free admission and ample free parking, the Flea will offer reasonably priced, gently used folk art from local and global artisans. This includes textiles, baskets, jewelry, paintings, prints, sculpture and more.
Browsing the Flea is just plain fun. It’s also an asset for Santa Fe because proceeds benefit the highly acclaimed Museum of International Folk Art. Each year, the museum attracts more than 100,000 visitors to one of the largest and finest collections of folk art in the world. With 130,000 objects, it’s no wonder MOIFA has been voted among the Ten Best Art Museums in the country in the USA Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022.
Although the museum receives funds from the state of New Mexico for staff and operations, it also relies on philanthropy and funding from events like the Flea to support exhibits and educational programs. Providing more than $500,000 in the past 10 years, the Flea is the largest fundraising event benefiting MOIFA. Even when the Flea was shuttered, stalwart volunteers held pop-up sales around town, as well as online e-auctions.
The impact of these dollars goes beyond the museum. MOIFA outreach programs annually engage more than 10,500 children, students and their families in partnership with local schools, rural communities and organizations such as the Southside Branch Library.
Then there are the personal rewards. Through the years, my wife, Mary Anne, and I have enjoyed acquiring folk art that we did not realize that we “had to have” — until we saw it. That process of unexpected discovery is part of the joy of the Flea.
To build the Flea’s inventory, Friends of Folk Art volunteers regularly collect donations from generous donors to be offered at affordable prices. Donors are those, like us, who are giving away possessions for de-accession to downsize or make room room for new additions. As I write this words, I look around our Santa Fe home and see numerous works of folk art from local Indigenous artists and those from afar. Each object has a story and continues to make us smile.
Folk art, literally art of the people, is also a means of education. Scholars tell us what we instinctively know — that values embedded in folk art advance a cycle of cultural and global outreach. Through folk art, we bring into our lives the artistic symbols of other cultures and their interpretation of beauty and utility. We learn the traditions of other cultures as we give their art places of honor in our homes.
As a board member of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation, I am proud and grateful about 150 volunteers have stepped up to organize and operate the much-missed Flea. You’ll see them among the rows and rows of remarkable finds. I’m sure you’ll find treasures that you have to have.