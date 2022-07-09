According to the Yazzie/Martinez legal decision, New Mexico must contribute additional educational resources to raise the achievement levels of four groups in the public schools — Native children, English-language learners, students with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged. Within each of these groups, significant differences in educational achievement exist between boys and girls. In the remediation mandated by the court, some effort on behalf of the most disadvantaged subgroup among each of the four targeted groups will be required to make headway in achieving Yazzie/Martinez equity. That subgroup is boys.
How poorly do these boys do in our schools? The judge’s Yazzie/Martinez decision focused on three yardsticks. Because the Public Education Department does not publish statistics on these measures by gender for the four groups — a curious lack of diagnostic information that would surely help PED fulfill its Yazzie/Martinez goals — we can only get a feel for what is happening by examining the all-student data. If you are the average boy in New Mexico in one of these groups, you are at least 7 percent less likely to graduate from high school and at least 10 percent less likely to be proficient in reading than a girl.
Regarding math, you are performing equally (and dismally) with girls. Another measure the legal decision considered, in addition to the three above, was college readiness. If this boy graduates from high school, he is about 20 percent less likely than a girl to go on to graduate from college.
These differences between boys and girls might seem insignificant, but in about half the groups, they exceed the difference between Yazzie/Martinez groups and the all-student average for the state. In other words, if the lower achievement levels of the Yazzie/Martinez groups merit rectification, then certainly New Mexico must take seriously how poorly boys are doing within those groups.
In short, New Mexico will not be able to make a dent in its Yazzie/Martinez effort without focusing on why boys are doing so poorly. This will require the state’s educators to ask how classrooms have become so alienating to many boys. Then they will have to make an effort to understand the natures of these boys, taking account of their biology, psychology and social influences. Finally, educators will have to learn to include them by adopting practices in schools consistent with who they are.
The Santa Fe Boys Educational Foundation has brought experts to New Mexico in its effort to educate school personnel about appreciating boy reality and translating it into the classroom. The response from educational authorities so far has been disappointing.
On Oct. 27, the Santa Fe Boys Educational Foundation will be virtually hosting Leonard Sax, an internationally acclaimed author of Why Gender Matters, Boys Adrift and The Collapse of Parenting to speak on these subjects for a full-day conference. This will be an opportunity for PED, educators, parents and psychologists to begin to catch up and contribute to narrowing the sex differences within the Yazzie/Martinez gaps.