A "coyote" scaling the border wall between Sunland Park and Anapra, Mexico, in December. He had apparently brought a bunch of migrants across and was returning to Mexico. When he got to the top of the wall, he simply swung his lightweight ladder across and went down the other side.

 Courtesy Morgan Smith

It was 8:30 a.m. on a Thursday morning, and I was delivering a load of clothing and school supplies to a migrant shelter called Respettrans in Juárez, when I tripped and crashed to the rough pavement. The four young migrants helping me were stunned and helped me into the building, where two nurses from the states of Guerrero and Michoacán, Mexico, insisted on washing and bandaging these scrapes. I was more embarrassed than hurt, but this incident crystallized what I have experienced in four years of meeting with hundreds of migrants in Juárez and Palomas, Mexico, El Paso and Deming.

These are overwhelmingly good people who have made grueling and dangerous trips to our border to escape unbearable situations of violence, corruption, poverty and now climate change in their countries. They deserve humane treatment and a fair resolution to their issues.

What are the issues and what could be done?

Morgan Smith of Santa Fe has been documenting conditions on the border for the last decade. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.