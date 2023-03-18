A "coyote" scaling the border wall between Sunland Park and Anapra, Mexico, in December. He had apparently brought a bunch of migrants across and was returning to Mexico. When he got to the top of the wall, he simply swung his lightweight ladder across and went down the other side.
It was 8:30 a.m. on a Thursday morning, and I was delivering a load of clothing and school supplies to a migrant shelter called Respettrans in Juárez, when I tripped and crashed to the rough pavement. The four young migrants helping me were stunned and helped me into the building, where two nurses from the states of Guerrero and Michoacán, Mexico, insisted on washing and bandaging these scrapes. I was more embarrassed than hurt, but this incident crystallized what I have experienced in four years of meeting with hundreds of migrants in Juárez and Palomas, Mexico, El Paso and Deming.
These are overwhelmingly good people who have made grueling and dangerous trips to our border to escape unbearable situations of violence, corruption, poverty and now climate change in their countries. They deserve humane treatment and a fair resolution to their issues.
What are the issues and what could be done?
I see five categories of migrants.
Guest workers: Our farmers and construction companies need workers, but the numbers allowed to come on seasonal permits are way too low. As a result, many come illegally and stay here because it is too difficult to go back and forth. Increasing the number of permits would allow them to return home after a season of work and would reduce the number here illegally. Most of the business owners who need workers are Republicans. Why aren’t they pushing their political leaders to get this done?
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA): These are kids who were brought here by their parents when very young. For the most part, they have absolutely no ties to the countries from which they came, and to send them back would be shameful.
Migrants here illegally: Most came legally, overstayed their visas and have been here for years. Why not treat them as we treat other Americans who disobey the law? Assess a penalty and then let them get on with their lives.
Those arriving illegally: I’ve had the opportunity to be with Customs and Border Patrol agents as they patrolled the mountainous area west of El Paso and Juárez, and have seen how efficiently yet humanely they detain those attempting to cross illegally. This “human wall” is much more effective than the steel one where “coyotes” can cross in seconds using lightweight but sturdy ladders. The question is simply appropriating money for additional personnel.
Even though these migrants — mostly young men who would not quality for asylum — are coming illegally, they are for the most part looking for work, not smuggling drugs. All studies show the overwhelming majority of drugs entering the U.S. come through ports of entry in big trucks.
Although we cannot allow people to enter illegally, keep in mind the economic pressures they face in their home countries. The minimum wage per day in Mexico is less than half the hourly minimum wage in Santa Fe. Per capita income in countries like Guatemala and Honduras ranges from roughly $5,000 to $8,000 a year as compared to about $36,000 here.
Asylum seekers: In terms of sheer numbers, this is clearly the major issue and a twofold one. First, going back at least several U.S. presidents, there has been a lack of focus on the growing number of migrants awaiting their final asylum hearings before a judge. The backlog is now well over a million cases. More immediate is the plight of the thousands who are attempting to exercise their right to apply for asylum only to confront an increasingly draconian set of regulations. This may be politically expedient for the Biden administration.
Nonetheless, I’ve observed Customs and Border Patrol’s screening process, and it’s highly efficient. And the shelters we have been assisting on both sides of the border like Respettrans in Juárez or Colores United in Deming are superb. Establishing a joint Mexico-USA Border Task Force with a focus of expanding and supporting shelters like these should be high on the agendas not only of President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador but also congressional delegations from border states like New Mexico.
Immigration is a test of both our humanity and our ingenuity, but if you look at this list, there are issues that could easily be resolved if we tackled them in a spirit of practicality, not partisanship.
Morgan Smith of Santa Fe has been documenting conditions on the border for the last decade. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.