Disposable vaping devices with candy and fruit flavors purchased in June in Washington. The number of electronic cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2020, driven almost entirely by a wave of unauthorized disposables from China that the FDA struggles to keep off retailers’ shelves. Due to their popularity with underage users, the federal government in 2020 banned sales of e-cigarette flavors other than tobacco or menthol.
The Biden administration is working to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and drastically lower the nicotine content in all cigarettes, which would effectively force these products off the market for legal adults. Both changes in policy could come before the end of the year, completely reshaping the market. But as the Food and Drug Administration continues to focus on prohibitionist policies, they’re failing to pull already illegal products off the shelves that are the favorite of minors.
While rates of cigarette smoking have plummeted among young people, the use of disposable vaping products has increased. The latest data from New Mexico shows a massive spike in e-cigarette use among high schoolers from 2015 to 2019, jumping 42% in four years. Meanwhile, cigarette use in that same time period dropped 63%.
Unfortunately, a Trump-era loophole is exacerbating these trends. While the Trump administration made many flavored vape products illegal in 2020, e-cigarette manufacturers quickly discovered they could skirt the rules by producing disposable devices.
As a result, over 2.5 million U.S. middle and high school students reported vaping in 2022, according to the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey. Even more concerning is that one in four students who vape report doing so daily, and the most widely used products are now disposable devices — 85% of which are flavored. Youth are extremely vulnerable to the serious and dangerous effects from these products, especially on the part of the brain that controls learning, mood, attention and impulse control. With nicotine being one of the most addictive substances known, we are encouraging a whole new generation of tobacco users while dramatically affecting their potential.
The FDA in 2016 was given additional authority to regulate e-cigarettes and in 2021 used those new powers to require an approved Premarket Tobacco Product Application to sell flavored e-cigarettes. Over 8 million applications were submitted to the FDA, but as of September 2022, only 23 electronic cigarette devices and nicotine e-liquids have been approved, all of which are tobacco flavored. This means a vast majority of products on the shelves, namely, flavored disposable products favored by underage smokers, are being illegally sold.
Even still, the sale of disposable vaping products has grown more than $2 billion under the FDA’s supposed ban. How can the FDA expect to squash cigarette smoking, a far more established category of nicotine products, when they struggle to enforce policies already on the books?
The FDA recently sent warning letters to 30 retailers and distributors for selling Puff Bars and Hyde brand products — the first and third most popular disposable brands used by young people in 2022. While this action is much-needed, the FDA’s actions to date have fallen far short of addressing the serious problem.
In February, the FDA finally fined four vaping manufacturers for their continued disregard of warnings to quit selling products. But the FDA needs to scale up these actions and work with state enforcement agencies to begin pulling these products from the shelves. We’ve seen years of warnings and limited fines while young people continue to consume these products and begin new nicotine addictions.
Since 2021, the FDA has sent hundreds of warning letters to vape manufacturers, yet more than 50% of the products named in those letters are still on the market.
With a whole host of enforcement tools at its disposal, there’s no reason the FDA hasn’t taken more concrete steps to pull products from the shelves.
As chair of the Senate subcommittee that oversees the FDA, I hope Sen. Martin Heinrich will work to secure resources for the agency to effectively pull disposable products from the shelves before they turn their attention to banning products used by adults.
Chris Schueler lives in Albuquerque and is the founder of Christopher Productions and the executive director of SafeTeen New Mexico. He has chronicled the dangers of vaping in his documentary, VAPE.