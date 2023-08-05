Disposable E-Cigarettes

Disposable vaping devices with candy and fruit flavors purchased in June in Washington. The number of electronic cigarette devices sold in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2020, driven almost entirely by a wave of unauthorized disposables from China that the FDA struggles to keep off retailers’ shelves. Due to their popularity with underage users, the federal government in 2020 banned sales of e-cigarette flavors other than tobacco or menthol.

The Biden administration is working to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and drastically lower the nicotine content in all cigarettes, which would effectively force these products off the market for legal adults. Both changes in policy could come before the end of the year, completely reshaping the market. But as the Food and Drug Administration continues to focus on prohibitionist policies, they’re failing to pull already illegal products off the shelves that are the favorite of minors.

While rates of cigarette smoking have plummeted among young people, the use of disposable vaping products has increased. The latest data from New Mexico shows a massive spike in e-cigarette use among high schoolers from 2015 to 2019, jumping 42% in four years. Meanwhile, cigarette use in that same time period dropped 63%.

Unfortunately, a Trump-era loophole is exacerbating these trends. While the Trump administration made many flavored vape products illegal in 2020, e-cigarette manufacturers quickly discovered they could skirt the rules by producing disposable devices.

Chris Schueler lives in Albuquerque and is the founder of Christopher Productions and the executive director of SafeTeen New Mexico. He has chronicled the dangers of vaping in his documentary, VAPE.

