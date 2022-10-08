Like many international air travelers, I encountered many obstacles when flying this summer that I would like to share with fellow travelers.

First, the Transportation Security Agency policy is no hiking poles in carry-on bags. So we could either rent poles or put them in a checked bag. We chose the latter and checked our hiking gear to Munich. The bag did not arrive with us in Munich. We received it in Santa Fe two days after we returned home. In Denver, we discovered TSA will allow poles in a carry-on if you need them to walk. Had we known TSA has flexibility, we would never have checked a bag.

Second, we missed our flight to London in Houston because we had to gate check our bags in Albuquerque, and it took two hours to remove them from the plane because the Houston airport lacks sufficient bag handlers. It was Labor Day weekend and flights were packed. We feared we did not have time to board the flight to London, so we called United. They advised us to rebook our flights for the next day. We did so but asked United not to cancel our original tickets in case we were able to board. We arrived 15 minutes later, and the flight to London was still boarding. We were not allowed to board. United insisted there were no available seats. Lesson learned: Don’t rebook until you are sure you missed your flight!

Roberta Colton is a retired attorney who has lived in Santa Fe almost three years and misses direct flights.

