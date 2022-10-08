Like many international air travelers, I encountered many obstacles when flying this summer that I would like to share with fellow travelers.
First, the Transportation Security Agency policy is no hiking poles in carry-on bags. So we could either rent poles or put them in a checked bag. We chose the latter and checked our hiking gear to Munich. The bag did not arrive with us in Munich. We received it in Santa Fe two days after we returned home. In Denver, we discovered TSA will allow poles in a carry-on if you need them to walk. Had we known TSA has flexibility, we would never have checked a bag.
Second, we missed our flight to London in Houston because we had to gate check our bags in Albuquerque, and it took two hours to remove them from the plane because the Houston airport lacks sufficient bag handlers. It was Labor Day weekend and flights were packed. We feared we did not have time to board the flight to London, so we called United. They advised us to rebook our flights for the next day. We did so but asked United not to cancel our original tickets in case we were able to board. We arrived 15 minutes later, and the flight to London was still boarding. We were not allowed to board. United insisted there were no available seats. Lesson learned: Don’t rebook until you are sure you missed your flight!
Third, although United had over four hours to load our checked bag on our flight to London, it failed to do so. I filled out the paperwork, including a customs form. Lufthansa promised to deliver the bag the next day to my hotel, 3½ hours away by car. Instead, Lufthansa sent the bag to the Venice airport, where a contractor called to tell me I had not filled out the customs form, so she could not deliver it to me. I had no plans to go to Venice, 3½ hours from the Bolzano hotel. I reluctantly told her to deliver the bag to Linate Airport in Milan, where I would pick it up when we flew home. Lesson learned: Lufthansa has no accountability for delivery of lost or delayed bags and will do everything possible to force you to pick up your bag at your own expense.
Fourth, we arrived at Linate Airport at 5 a.m. for a 7:10 a.m. flight on Lufthansa to Frankfurt, the first leg of our trip back to Santa Fe. The check-in agent had no idea where our checked bag was. The lost luggage office did not open until 6 a.m. A kind security officer found our checked bag in lost luggage, but Lufthansa said it was too late to put the bag on our flight. Lesson learned: Lost luggage offices are not helpful! You must find a Lufthansa employee to help you, and that’s hard to do in Milan.
Fifth, neither Linate Airport nor Frankfurt Airport has enough gates, so many planes are boarded outdoors. That requires passengers to carry their bags up or down one to five flights of steep stairs. Lufthansa claims there are no elevators to assist passengers. Nor do they have sufficient wheelchairs or aides in Frankfurt to timely transport passengers to their flights. The lesson learned is that helping passengers with disabilities is not a priority.
I could go on and on complaining about the out-of-pocket costs we incurred because of the gross negligence of airlines, but I am at the word limit.
Roberta Colton is a retired attorney who has lived in Santa Fe almost three years and misses direct flights.