Medscape in 2021 rated New Mexico among the five worst states to practice medicine. “A higher rate of adverse actions against physicians than any other state with the exception of New York” and poor medical resident retention were key reasons for the dismal rating, explained the WebMD-owned news and information platform for health care professionals.
The New Mexico Healthcare Workforce Committee’s 2022 report illustrates the alarming degree to which the state falls short of national provider-to-population benchmarks, from primary care physicians to numerous specialties. Citizens across the state often wait months for an appointment, and far too many have to travel long distances for health care. The state’s health care crisis could get much worse beginning next year.
The proximate risk is a flaw written into the 2021 revision of the 1976 New Mexico Medical Malpractice Act, which lawmakers undertook in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the New Mexico Medical Society and the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance recommended against revising the act during such a “tumultuous” period and requested time for a “new assessment strategy to be implemented and evaluated,” according to the medical society. But lawmakers plowed ahead with House Bill 75 on behalf of the Trial Lawyers Association, the medical society notes on its website.
House Bill 75 incorrectly included independently owned outpatient care facilities in the category for hospitals and raised the category cap on medical malpractice claims. Without a fix to distinguish the more efficient and cost-effective independent outpatient care centers, such as doctor-owned gastroenterology and dialysis facilities, medical malpractice insurers already have issued notices that malpractice liability coverage won’t be extended in 2024.
They’re not bluffing, as proponents of HB 75 seem to hope or believe. They can’t be forced into providing coverage for an outrageous increase in the malpractice cap. HB 75 raises the medical malpractice claim cap for independent outpatient facilities nearly seven-fold from $750,000 in 2023 to $5 million per occurrence in 2024. Big hospital networks may be able to absorb the new cap but not independent outpatient care centers, which have significantly lower-risk profiles than hospitals. There are reasons Medicaid and the Centers for Medicare classify independent outpatient centers differently from hospital groups, a distinction also reflected in sharply reduced procedure reimbursement rates at independent outpatient centers.
Two bills have been proposed to address the misclassification: Senate Bill 296 and House Bill 88, which the House Health and Human Services Committee recently tabled on a party-line vote. That leaves SB 296 as a fix to ensure malpractice insurance remains available, avoiding the potential closure of low-risk, lower-cost, doctor-owned outpatient centers.
New Mexicans should be aware that many of these centers have deep roots in their communities, with low provider turnover, in stark contrast to the markedly higher turnover of both provider and administrative staff at most hospital groups. My practice, Northern New Mexico Gastroenterology Associates, was established in 1982 and is the only independent gastroenterologist outpatient center in Santa Fe.
Virtually all health care providers across the state face stiff headwinds. In addition to surging malpractice premiums that have reached levels far above those in neighboring states, we’re one of only two states to levy gross receipts taxes on medical services. Moreover, nearly half of New Mexico’s population is on Medicaid, with reimbursements that haven’t matched inflation for more than a decade. The governor’s proposed budget may lead to higher Medicaid reimbursement rates, a rethinking of the GRT levy and refinancing the patients compensation fund, which covers malpractice claims but is in deficit.
However, these complex issues have long defied resolution. Fixing the misclassification of independent outpatient facilities so they may secure malpractice insurance in 2024 is an obvious, immediate remedy that all New Mexicans and our elected leaders should support. Without that revision, the exodus of health care professionals from New Mexico will accelerate, worsening an already critical shortage of doctors.
Please let Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, your senators and representatives know if you support SB 296 as well as the tabled HB 88 to ensure that independent outpatient health care centers remain viable beyond 2023.
Dr. Alejandra Castillo Roth is a partner at Northern New Mexico Gastroenterology Associates in Santa Fe.