Medscape in 2021 rated New Mexico among the five worst states to practice medicine. “A higher rate of adverse actions against physicians than any other state with the exception of New York” and poor medical resident retention were key reasons for the dismal rating, explained the WebMD-owned news and information platform for health care professionals.

The New Mexico Healthcare Workforce Committee’s 2022 report illustrates the alarming degree to which the state falls short of national provider-to-population benchmarks, from primary care physicians to numerous specialties. Citizens across the state often wait months for an appointment, and far too many have to travel long distances for health care. The state’s health care crisis could get much worse beginning next year.

The proximate risk is a flaw written into the 2021 revision of the 1976 New Mexico Medical Malpractice Act, which lawmakers undertook in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Both the New Mexico Medical Society and the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance recommended against revising the act during such a “tumultuous” period and requested time for a “new assessment strategy to be implemented and evaluated,” according to the medical society. But lawmakers plowed ahead with House Bill 75 on behalf of the Trial Lawyers Association, the medical society notes on its website.

Dr. Alejandra Castillo Roth is a partner at Northern New Mexico Gastroenterology Associates in Santa Fe.