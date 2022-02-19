We learned this month of the passing of our dear friend, colleague and former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales.
Javier was many things to many Santa Feans: a local public figure, a municipal leader, an outstanding dad, a progressive activist and a rodeo aficionado, among others. But to us, he was also a teacher. Through years of friendship, efforts together in local policymaking and, most recently, working together on the board of the Santa Fe Community Foundation, he imparted to us some important lessons about public service and personal resilience. Here are five we’ve been reflecting upon:
The power of respect. At the same time as Javier was making national news, confronting the Trump administration over sanctuary cities on cable networks, he also was devoting substantial time to thoughtful conversations with people who saw that world in radically different ways. He was as much at home among socially conservative norteño ranchers as local progressive movement leaders. When Steve Pearce, the Trump ally, state GOP chairman and, at the time, sole Republican member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, would stop by Santa Fe, he and Javier would share long conversations on dozens of topics. They genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. Javier’s capacity for listening — his respect and appreciation for people with different ideological proclivities — wasn’t a sign of political softness. To the contrary, it was what made him such an effective leader and communicator.
Seek synergies. Years before Green New Deal was a household term, Javier was a pioneer for the notion that communities could address the challenges of climate change and poverty simultaneously by adopting policies to train and employ blue-collar workers to address environmental issues as well as to help low-income families harness cost savings from solar energy, energy efficiency and water conservation. This was the centerpiece of his signature policy agenda as mayor — the city’s 25-year Sustainability Plan and the Verde Fund. Javier lit up when he spoke about these kinds of synergies. In his view, they weren’t just efficient plans or smart politics — they were tools for building bridges between disparate local demographics and cultures. While his vision for a soda tax to address a public health issue while funding high-quality pre-K didn’t succeed at the ballot box, it was another example of this synergistic thinking that came to inspire other communities.
Faith and progressivism can mix. While Javier had unquestionable bona fides as a leader on the left, he was also a person of deep and abiding religious faith. He drew inspiration for his work combating poverty and exclusion from his spiritual life. He found joy in attending Catholic Church with his mother and also maintained a deep interest in the more mystical elements of Christianity, including his studies of contemplative prayer practices. This was a source of energy and stability in his life. In an age when progressives are often reflexively associated with secularism, Javier is an example of the place of faith in the pursuit of social justice.
Put first things first. When a politician says he’s “leaving politics to spend more time with family,” people’s eyes usually roll. In our culture, we tend to assume our public figures are always on a quest for as much power as possible. But when Javier left public life a few years ago to focus on being present for his daughters and his mother as well as other friends and loved ones, he really, truly meant it. As a smart, charismatic figure, he could have very well succeeded at the national level. But he firmly believed that — having given his all both in city government and the state Democratic Party leadership for years — he could best serve the future by living with more balance and peace, giving love and support to those closest to him.
Look for meaning in adversity. When Javier received a diagnosis of a terminal illness a couple years ago, there were, of course, weeks of tears and doubt. But Javier quickly shifted his primary focus to gratitude. He shared with us how he felt the many blessings of his life in a much fuller way. He told us both how the challenge forced him to move into the present moment and to clarify what really mattered. As he contemplated a recent career move, he reflected on how he simply didn’t care anymore about questions like prestige or “how things might appear in public.” He was grateful to be able to live in an authentic way — in line with his values. In these final years of his life, Javier was an inspiration for how to find meaning in challenging circumstances. He savored the precious remaining moments of the gift of life. He ended almost every caring conversation with an expression of his gratitude.
May Javier’s memory — his example of respect, resilience and skillfulness in navigating challenges both public and personal — remain alive in the city and the people he loved.
