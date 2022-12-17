As a summer resident of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, an important fishing village, I wish to comment on the article (“Environmental clash as Whole Foods pulls Maine lobster,” Nov. 27). I’ve read versions of this article by the Associated Press and the Guardian. Los Alamos has been my official residence since 1969; my wife and I have an old log cabin in Boothbay Harbor that my parents purchased in 1964.
Boothbay Harbor is an important fishing village on the coast of Maine; it’s also a popular tourist destination in the summer. The town fishers are principally known as lobstermen, but this season is limited and they fish for many other kinds of seafood outside of season.
Much of the regulation of lobstering is done by the fishermen themselves; there are many state and federal laws they must follow.
The Guardian article covered a fact others didn’t: “There has never been a right whale death attributed to Maine lobster gear; Maine lobstermen have a 150-year history of sustainability; and Maine’s lobstering community has consistently demonstrated their commitment to protecting right whales.”
The organization Seafood Watch is based in California at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It does publish a list of sustainable seafood; it also sells every species of seafood available there. This includes the spiny lobster, which is found over more of the world than the American lobster, which is caught on the northeast Atlantic coast from Labrador to southern New Jersey. Lobsters sold as Maine lobsters may come from any of these areas.
My wife and I have come to our cabin almost every year since 1964; we both retired in 2007 and now spend three to four months in Boothbay Harbor every summer. We have neighbors and friends who are fishermen; we learned over the years how this trade is practiced and how rules have made it increasingly difficult.
Lobstering licenses are very limited and not easy to acquire; most are passed down through families. Maine has stricter rules on the fishery than any of the other areas; our experience is they are carefully followed. After all, this is their livelihood and they hope also for their children.
Dotty and I often shop at the Santa Fe Whole Foods and will continue to do so. We are lucky it’s now possible to purchase tasty fish due to quick freezing on the boats and our amazing transportation system.
However, I know the difference when I buy fish right off the boat and can even talk to the skipper about what was running today. I should also add that having eaten both American and spiny lobsters, I can tell you that anyone who says they taste the same is either lying or has never eaten an American one.
T. Douglas Reilly is a Los Alamos resident and retired Los Alamos National Laboratory employee.