Just minutes after 3 p.m. April 11, Ethan Ortega, our manager at Los Luceros Historic Site, called to tell
me that he had spotted considerable smoke just
down the Rio Grande from our property and called 911.
Because of strong winds blowing north in advance of the storm that was still two days away, the fire rapidly grew and advanced toward the property. In less than 30 minutes, the “keep us informed” transitioned to “we need to act now.”
With Ortega calmly directing the emergency process, Historic Sites staff, supported by those from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs and colleagues from the New Mexico Livestock Board, loaded all of Los Luceros’ 40 animals onto trailers to be taken to safety. To protect the historic resources, including the 1800s-era hacienda that has served as both the New Mexico territorial and Rio Arriba County seat, staff watered down the buildings, opened the acequia gates to flood the fields and carefully packed the artifacts for removal.
The true heroes of the day, however, were the remarkable force of firefighters, sheriff deputies, state police and first responders who descended on the site to protect our state’s heritage. Arriving in teams from communities across Northern New Mexico, these remarkable individuals answered the call, left their families and loved ones on a holiday weekend — during a global pandemic — and worked together to make a stand against the encroaching flames.
Collectively, more than 70 emergency services came to our aid. Representing nearly two dozen agencies, these included the Abiquiú Volunteer Fire Department, Agua Sana Volunteer Fire Department, Alcalde Volunteer Fire Department, Chamita Volunteer Fire Department, Dixon Volunteer Fire Department, El Rito Volunteer Fire Department, Española Fire Department, La Mesilla Volunteer Fire Department, Ohkay Owingeh Fire Department, Ojo Caliente Volunteer Fire Department, Ojo Sarco Volunteer Fire Department, Rio Arriba County Fire & Emergency Services, Santa Fe County Fire Department, Truchas Volunteer Fire Department, Vallecitos Volunteer Fire Department and Velarde Volunteer Fire Department, as well as from the state Forestry Division Chama District, Returning Heroes Wildland Firefighter Program, and Taos and Santa Fe interagency dispatch centers.
Although some of our neighbors experienced damage from the fire, and our hearts go out to them for their losses, because of the efforts of these responders, the blaze was contained, and by the following night the danger was over. More importantly, none of the firefighters, state staff or animals were injured, and all the buildings and property are safe.
On behalf of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, New Mexico Historic Sites and all who cherish our shared history, I extend my deepest thanks to the firefighters and emergency responders who came to our aid.
The heroics of these men and women were equally acknowledged by state Rep. Joseph Sanchez, whose district includes Los Luceros Historic Site. In fact, his niece was one of the volunteer firefighters who helped extinguish the blaze.
“I join the Department of Cultural Affairs in thanking the first responders for their work on the Los Luceros Fire,” he said. “Their quick action helped to save and preserve a true Northern New Mexico treasure. Our community is thankful to have courageous men and women who risk their personal safety to do such a difficult job.”
During a time when our communities and nation are caught within an unprecedented war against an invisible assailant, we in Northern New Mexico have an opportunity to pause and acknowledge those who come to the aid of our people and their history regardless of external conditions. Again, we thank you.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.