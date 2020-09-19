President Donald Trump has criticized the destruction or removal of statues honoring slaveholders as an attempt to ban or “cancel” history.
But he ignores a critical truth: The most powerful, persistent and ignominious cancellation in our country’s history has been the dehumanization of Black people, beginning with their treatment as chattel in the Constitution, which “counted” slaves as three-fifths of a person for purposes of enhancing the voting power of Southern white men. Not long thereafter, Northern banks began taking these slaves as collateral for millions of dollars in loans to the cotton farms upon which they toiled.
This culture of cancellation endured after the Civil War, when the promises of equal opportunity for Black people to own land and build wealth were stripped away, as Reconstruction ended and Jim Crow emerged. Instead, they were returned to bondage on the very farms where their ancestors had been enslaved. Vigilantes used violence to deny them their humanity, canceling their rights to participate in commerce and the political arena as if they had never been set free.
Soon, statues of Confederate Civil War heroes sprouted up. These monuments celebrated the “Lost Cause” of the South and created a narrative that ignored or excused the evils of slavery. These statues often stood close to the trees that were used to lynch any Black person who acted against this cancel culture and had to be kept “in their place,” which meant out of the way of the whites who wanted nothing but their labor at the lowest price possible. Only now are monuments to these 5,000-plus lynching victims being erected.
The cancellation of Black humanness continued after passage of the Civil Rights Acts in the 1960s, when the Republican Party implemented its “Southern Strategy,” utilizing this legislation to activate prejudice among white voters and turn the South into a Republican stronghold.
The North was equally susceptible to such cancellation activities, since the white middle class in those states often viewed their Black neighbors and workers as the cause of the decline in their standard of living. Such fears were manipulated in the infamous Willie Horton ad that helped propel George H.W. Bush to the White House, for which its creator apologized on his death bed. But, these same fears, along with calls for police “dominance” in the streets, lie behind the killings of Black men in cities across the country today.
After centuries of enduing the cancellation of their rights, it is not surprising that protesters hold up signs that “Black Lives Matter,” stating the obvious to the oblivious. And is it also not clear that the rejoinder, “All Lives Matter,” is intended to cancel out these pleas?
Today, we are faced with the cancellation of Black and brown lives in a manner that is literally killing them, as they are unable to find shelter from the pandemic. People of color are in the front lines of this fight, not only as victims, but as service workers in hospitals that are saving our lives, slaughterhouses that are providing the food we eat and the orchards that produce the fruit we crave. How can they be so invisible?
Many argue that our country needs a “new narrative,” around which we can rally for the common good. But I do not see how this can be achieved until there is a full accounting for the cancellation of Black lives and livelihoods.
