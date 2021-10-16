Residents of Santa Fe recently received a mailer about the Santa Fe Mountains and Encino Vista projects that are proposed to reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest.
Unfortunately, this mailer is largely filled with misinformation that runs counter to the prevailing scientific understanding of our Southwestern forests. After more than 100 years of excluding fire from these forests, tree density is higher than can be supported by our annual precipitation, and dead plant material, often called surface fuels, have built up on the forest floor. Now, when wildfires occur, they have a substantially increased chance of burning fast and hot, killing large patches of trees and negatively impacting our forests. The problems that we have created by excluding fire are being made worse by climate change because as temperature increases, less water is stored in the forest and water is what acts as a brake on fire spread.
The only way out of this mess is to restore frequent fire to these ecosystems. We know from fire history studies in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains that these forests burned every several years to several decades. When fires were that frequent, they were rarely tree-killing fires. Restoring frequent, low-severity fire, like those accomplished with prescribed burning, is supported by the extensive body of scientific research on this topic.
Restoring the right kinds of fire to our forests typically requires that some smaller trees be cut prior to prescribed burning. This creates safer conditions for prescribed fire crews to operate and it allows them to better control the way fire behaves when they light it. It is not necessary to thin trees everywhere before reintroducing the appropriate kind fire, but if there are houses or other important infrastructure nearby, fire managers typically want to thin more area first so they can ensure buildings are protected during a prescribed fire.
We have chosen to live in a fire-prone landscape. Unfortunately, we humans have been poor stewards of the forest for the past couple hundred years because we excluded fire. Ensuring that our forests continue to persist and are not killed by high-severity wildfires means we need to support forest managers restoring regular burning to the forest. That means that periodically, we will have to deal with some smoke. However, a smokey morning because smoke settles over Santa Fe when the temperature drops at night is far better than being stuck in your house for several months because the acrid air from out-of-control wildfires could kill you. Just ask someone who lives in California.
Our forests need us, and there are things you can do to help. First and foremost, follow FireWise guidelines and help reduce the chance your house burns in a wildfire. Then, get informed about our forests and the natural role of fire. There are many reputable places to obtain this information. The Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition or the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Restoration Institute are excellent gateways to the science that informs forest and fire management.
Finally, be tolerant when there is some smoke in the air from prescribed fire. Our forests are supposed to burn periodically, and fire managers are just trying to make sure they burn under the right conditions. It is important to remember that we do not have a choice about whether we have smoke. Our only choice is small amounts more often from prescribed fires or unhealthy amounts less often from wildfires.
Matthew Hurteau is professor of quantitative ecology, Department of Biology, University of New Mexico, and Thomas W. Swetnam is the Regents Professor Emeritus, Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research, University of Arizona.
