The Santa Fe Fire Department has been providing crucial support to the successful firefighting efforts that have been taking place in Las Vegas, N.M., and surrounding areas in San Miguel County in recent weeks. We sent a fleet of vehicles, and two dozen of our firefighters have been on call there 24/7. At the same time, we’ve maintained our firefighting capacity here in Santa Fe — where we continue to offer the best service in the country.
Helping the Las Vegas Fire Department isn’t an act of generosity, it is our duty. We are a fire family, and we support our neighbors without hesitation. The Las Vegas Fire Department needs backup; its firefighters need time to rest, recover and take care of their families. We are lending a helping hand wherever needed, and I’m sure they would do the same for us.
While the men and women of the fire department do our duty, I’m asking the residents of Santa Fe to step up and join the effort to keep the city safe from fire. There are several measures that residents can take to protect their families, their property and our community.
First of all — don’t start a fire, don’t even set off sparks, and please discourage those within your sphere of influence from doing so as well. If you see something that’s cause for concern, call 911.
While dry, hot, windy conditions persist, don’t use charcoal grills, fire pits, welding tools or lawnmowers. Dispose of cigarette butts properly. Be sure chains on RVs and trailers aren’t hanging, because they spark on roads. If your vehicle is sparking for any reason, don’t drive it. Don’t park a hot vehicle over tall grass. Please observe the restrictions against using fireworks. And until the present fire danger abates, avoid the Santa Fe National Forest.
We are a generous community, and we’re concerned about our regional neighbors. Donating is a much-appreciated way to help the overall relief effort. The fire department is accepting dry goods (mainly kitchen and bath supplies) at Fire Station 5 on Siler Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The outpouring has been tremendous. We’ve already sent six trailers to various locations in the region (Las Vegas, Peñasco, Taos), and we have enough on hand to send six more. The Food Depot Disaster Relief Fund (thefooddepot.org/disaster-relief) and State Employees Credit Union (secunm.org) are accepting both dry goods and cash donations, and the All Together New Mexico Fund (alltogethernm.org) and the Santa Fe Community Foundation (santafecf.org) are accepting money.
Thank you for your support, cooperation and collaboration. Remain vigilant. Together, we can keep Santa Fe safe.