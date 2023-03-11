“Blowtorch forestry” is what Frank Carroll calls it. He is a retired Forest Service employee and a fire expert who analyzes fires, their causes and results.
The Santa Fe National Forest is proposing new fire projects on both sides of the Rio Grande Valley. They should complete environmental impact statements. We want to participate. The Forest Service is required to allow us to have a say in what happens next. Anything less is illegal.
Forest Service personnel and firefighters describe perfect cases in which everything (weather, resources, moisture) lines up for burns to be “safe.” But their culture still breaks the rules, doesn’t follow protocols and has no oversight. As we learned last spring in Northern New Mexico, the burns are much more horrific than imperfect; they are devastating and deadly.
Forest Service chief Randy Moore announced in January he will pursue an extremely more aggressive policy of using “applied fire” to manage fuel (trees) and “reintroduce fire to ecosystems.” Both prescribed burns and wildfires are called “applied fires,” to be “managed” into larger fires. Moore enjoys wide support, but most people can’t imagine the countrywide deforestation he intends.
Moore is proposing a profound and often highly destructive change to our forests that most people won’t like and don’t support. The fires at Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak and the Black Fire in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness are examples. In both cases, the Forest Service used applied fires to dramatically burn out the homesteads and watersheds of thousands of residents without involving the public.
The law requires Moore to disclose the cumulative effects of his burns to clean air, water, animals, trees and our national forests. Moore is using forest plans more than three decades old. None of these plans anticipated the massive intentional burns now happening, or climate change, or the possibility of an escaped burn.
The Forest Service must admit this policy is burning homes, killing civilians and wiping out centuries of family and community uses of the land. It must change more than the protocols. It must change a culture that says “burn more for money.”
Burning our way to forest health is not working The forest left after the fires is not the quilted pattern of burned and living trees we would expect in a prescribed fire. One can now drive or fly for hundreds of miles of unbroken blackened forests, killed not by climate change but by fire policy that was supposed to help, not kill, our living forests.