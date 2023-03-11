“Blowtorch forestry” is what Frank Carroll calls it. He is a retired Forest Service employee and a fire expert who analyzes fires, their causes and results.

The Santa Fe National Forest is proposing new fire projects on both sides of the Rio Grande Valley. They should complete environmental impact statements. We want to participate. The Forest Service is required to allow us to have a say in what happens next. Anything less is illegal.

Forest Service personnel and firefighters describe perfect cases in which everything (weather, resources, moisture) lines up for burns to be “safe.” But their culture still breaks the rules, doesn’t follow protocols and has no oversight. As we learned last spring in Northern New Mexico, the burns are much more horrific than imperfect; they are devastating and deadly.

Jan Boyer is the founder of OnceAForest.org. She lives in Santa Fe.