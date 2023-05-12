While Paige Grant may have good intentions in urging us to see the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project in a positive light, the result is to encourage complacency in the face of an unnecessarily dangerous plan that is likely to have disastrous and irreparable consequences (“Resiliency project — done right — can benefit the forest,” My View, April 30).
Her attempt to placate the fear of irreparable harm by prescribed burns (“This fear is so reasonable”) leads to misstatements, like her conclusion regarding feasibility of using masticators to lessen use of prescribed burns. She enthusiastically praises using masticators to reduce tree density but concludes “The cost of the machinery and the topography of the back country make it impossible.”
She should compare costs of masticators, including transporting them to remote forest locations, with costs of fighting and containing the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, plus costs of the initial cleanup and flood avoidance work and compensating the people who lost their homes and way of life. I cannot find cost numbers to include the rest of these items listed, but President Joe Biden’s budget for compensation alone is $2.5 billion.
One escaped burn (like last year’s) costs so much that nothing should be considered too expensive if it will reduce the risk of another such event.
Another erroneous conclusion, also intended to reassure us, is her claim that less than 1% of prescribed burns “escape.” This information is of little value since many controlled burns are very small areas and the conditions vary immensely regarding terrain, weather and other parameters which are necessary to make this statistic meaningful. What we are interested in is a comparison in New Mexico during the past year between the number of acres intended to be burned in prescribed burns and the number of acres actually burned as the result of the ignition of prescribed burns.
David Birnbaum lives in fear of wildfire, for the sake of his wife and three dogs especially, near Cañada de los Alamos, a half-mile from the Santa Fe National Forest.