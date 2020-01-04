The last question posed at the Democratic debate on Dec. 20 was surprising and rather unusual. Part of this question gave each candidate the option of giving a gift to the others on the stage in keeping with the spirit of the holiday season. If I were asked the same question, I would opt to give a gift not to just the candidates, but to America.
I would give America the gift of a president who can be trusted. America deserves to have a leader who puts the country before party, self or winning an election. We deserve a president who is respected for integrity, wisdom and the willingness to lead by example and deed. We deserve someone who is respected and admired not only in America but throughout the world.
This person must be well-educated, articulate and completely knowledgeable about the global political, scientific and humanitarian issues and challenges of the 21st century. He or she must take every word of their oath of office seriously and should expect every member of their government to do the same.
Our president must not ever be impulsive, vindictive, self-serving or beholden to any interest other than the interest of our country and our people. He or she must be able to calmly deliberate, making difficult choices only after gathering all of the facts and clearly weighing the ramifications of every option. The president must also listen to opposing views and weigh the arguments that support those views, realizing that only listening to supporting evidence is shortsighted and ignores the reality that there are other valid points to consider.
We deserve a president who opens their heart more than their mouth. Our president must have the humility to realize that their power is bestowed solely by the American people, not by a title. The president owes loyalty to every citizen and must be able to argue a position with facts and true conviction.
He or she must also realize that the citizens have a right to overrule the president at any time. The president is not a supreme leader, but rather a part of a greater governing system designed to protect every citizen’s rights, prevent despotism and follow our Constitution, which represents the will of the people in its purest form.
I would also give Americans the gift of activism and the determination to vigorously fight this plague that threatens to destroy our democracy. I will pledge to do all that I can to defeat those who have sought to bend the laws to suit themselves. I will vote, urge others to vote, help others to vote and fight to prevent suppression of votes and the manipulation of voting rights by gerrymandering. I will stand up for what is right and speak out against wrongs in an attempt to defend the American ideals that many have lost sight of.
I sincerely believe that Donald Trump is the most corrupt, inept and undeserving president who has ever occupied his office and I will do everything in my power to ensure his defeat in the next election. He is nothing short of dangerous, and my confidence in the rule of law has been deeply shaken by what his supporters have said and done to defend the indefensible. Lawmakers who break the law by ignoring their oath of office and who create a web of lies to protect this man are an even greater disgrace and discredit to themselves and to their office than our current hypocrite-in-chief.
