As I begin the second half of my year serving as president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, I find our members dedicated to professionalism, highly knowledgeable and keenly committed to supporting the Santa Fe community. Our Realtors adhere to a code of ethics, work diligently on behalf of clients and strive for excellence through ongoing training and education. Our board of directors, in reviewing governing decisions, engages its members using quality-of-life principles to guide actions.
Honoring these principles, members have expressed serious concerns to city leaders about the proposed home excise tax to be collected when a property transfers from seller to buyer.
Not one single governing body in New Mexico has enacted a home excise tax, generally a tax levied on products or services. Sometimes referred to as “sin” taxes, excise taxes are commonly levied on tobacco and alcohol. As part of a legal review, it is uncertain and unclear if a higher-end home (one valued at $1 million or more) can be treated differently than a lower-end home in regards to a home excise tax. As the result of litigation, the city may find that Santa Fe homes must be treated equally with a 3% excise tax levied on all home transfers.
A home excise tax acts like a transfer tax. Transfer taxes are regressive, hitting entry-level homeowners the hardest with negative consequences found at all market levels. With a 3% home excise tax, we believe Santa Fe’s housing market can expect to lose 12%-15% of home sales annually in this market category as a direct result of the home tax. These lost sales will hurt the local economy as Santa Fe homeowners, the real estate industry and businesses that benefit from home sales sit idle.
Indirect market impacts will depress Santa Fe city home prices as sellers adjust prices downward to compete with surrounding area properties not subject to a home tax. Oddly, at a time when all homes are growing in value, the home tax effectively would strip away some of the generational wealth of Santa Fe families.
Without real estate industry input, the city has unfortunately recycled a voter-failed idea based on a potential revenue windfall that likely never will happen.
A better option was a Realtor-led effort to dedicate short-term rental gross receipts taxes, collected via online platforms like VRBO, for housing. Research finds that short-term rentals may increase the cost of housing by 1% to 4%. City leaders balked, stating they could not track the monies. Yet, an outside firm reported short-term rental GRTs totaling $7.2 million in 2018 and $10.7 million in 2019 for the city of Santa Fe during a debate on stricter short-term rental laws.
These taxes continue to be collected along with other substantial real estate, property and construction-related taxes, and made up nearly 10% of the city’s revenue stream in 2020. Regardless of what happens with the home transfer tax, the city should continue to earmark $3 million or more annually to its housing programs. Housing must remain a city budget priority moving forward.
The home tax is divisive, pitting voters against homeowners when there are more effective and equitable ways to grow and help fund housing programs. The association has been a strong advocate for city housing initiatives to address affordability, from supporting overlay districts like the Midtown LINC, finding creative ways to meet inclusionary zoning laws and relaxing casita rules to grow their development.
As we urge our city leaders to reject the transfer tax proposal, Santa Fe Realtors stand ready to continue to work toward a thriving, healthy and equitable community for all.
Drew Lamprich serves as 2023 president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.