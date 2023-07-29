As I begin the second half of my year serving as president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, I find our members dedicated to professionalism, highly knowledgeable and keenly committed to supporting the Santa Fe community. Our Realtors adhere to a code of ethics, work diligently on behalf of clients and strive for excellence through ongoing training and education. Our board of directors, in reviewing governing decisions, engages its members using quality-of-life principles to guide actions.

Honoring these principles, members have expressed serious concerns to city leaders about the proposed home excise tax to be collected when a property transfers from seller to buyer.

Not one single governing body in New Mexico has enacted a home excise tax, generally a tax levied on products or services. Sometimes referred to as “sin” taxes, excise taxes are commonly levied on tobacco and alcohol. As part of a legal review, it is uncertain and unclear if a higher-end home (one valued at $1 million or more) can be treated differently than a lower-end home in regards to a home excise tax. As the result of litigation, the city may find that Santa Fe homes must be treated equally with a 3% excise tax levied on all home transfers.

Drew Lamprich serves as 2023 president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.

Recommended for you