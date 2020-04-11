While I am completely empathetic and concerned regarding the continuing education of our children, especially in areas where there is poverty, English isn’t the first language and families potentially experience discrimination, I disagree that more “connectivity” is the answer.
Why does distance learning via connectivity equate to a better education? There is something much deeper at the root of our poor educational system here than what greater connectivity can fix. We need to do much more for our kids. What is really the best way to do that? What’s going to be different about the lessons that are provided via internet? How do we address multigenerational trauma and the effects of the underlying racism of white supremacy in this country? Over the internet? I don’t think so.
What about generating mailing materials, shipping books, art supplies, musical devices? Costs do not only apply to money spent. Money expenditures are only one level of thinking about costs. Unseen costs include what happens down the road if our city is drenched in more Wi-Fi while we are endeavoring to mount an immune defense toward a new virus.
There is a health emergency going on right now. Pretty much everyone communitywide acknowledges this and is taking precautions. I think there is much too much ignorance of the health effects of cell towers and Wi-Fi. I realize this technology is not going away. It’s too convenient.
However, I think we could be more creative in coming to a solution for how to educate our kids than more “screen time.” In my experience, we suffer from less time in nature; art; music; simple, safe science experiments; or building things — all things that could be made available in people’s homes. Not being able to do these things in a safe way outside in a yard or at a safe distance in a park or on a trail, puts young people at a much greater deficit in regards to life.
I don’t trust the educational materials of the current system. Providing the same lessons over the internet doesn’t float my boat. Neither does spending any money except for feeding people, restoring pay in some way and supporting the small local businesses rather than the companies that make millions and have at least 50 employees.
We are in a time of a global reset button. Let’s truly move toward what’s innovative, inclusive and caring for the greater good, all over, starting here, yet rippling into the world.
Please reconsider the move toward increasing citywide Wi-Fi, especially in schools, libraries, spiritual facilities and recreational complexes. More wisdom could be invested and money spent in a more fruitful direction.
