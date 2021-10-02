What’s wrong or right with the current administration? Within, let voters know if you like the strong mayor system.
This administration has not demonstrated fiscal responsibility. The audit submittal has been late two years in a row. The state auditor gave a warning that it may take over the city’s finances if improvements don’t occur. Prior audit findings are likely to be repeated. Residents must pay close attention to the forthcoming audit results to see if you are confident in the way this administration is accounting for your money. Complaints continue about Santa Fe’s needle-laden parks in disrepair; weeds everywhere; and the list goes on.
Serious customer-service issues exist in the land-use division. A recent study found out-of-date planning is driving today’s development. Electronic systems are incomplete, resulting in months of wait times leading to project delays costing an owner up to $20,000 per month and a developer $40,000 per month. There is no transparent process to track approvals. City requirements have become expensive, with speculation that the land-use division has become a profit center. The midtown campus has become a financial drain on the city, as this administration chose to act as a developer of the project even though both the economic and land-use divisions are understaffed and lack some proficiency.
It’s easy to talk transparency. How specifically will you make city government more open?
My administration, at every division level, will understand the public’s right to know and will be expected to act accordingly. The Open Meetings Act will not just be a piece of paper we sign annually. Equally important, we will not hide things from one another. In all of the public-service positions I’ve held, the leaders of these organizations felt strongly about openness and transparency. The highest standard for me was working in the judiciary, where I developed the highest degree of respect for the importance of open government and of the public’s right to know. The role models I had at the New Mexico Supreme Court and District Court exceeded prudence.
What is the proper staffing level for the Santa Fe Police Department? What is it currently?
The sworn police officer positions number about 175 with up to 37 vacancies. It would be worth determining a proper staffing level by comparing other cities of similar population to determine the ratio of officers per population size. Because the police department has not been fully staffed in the last few years, it is difficult to recommend its proper staffing until it has performed at full staff. Implementing police programs that Santa Fe should develop and those that should continue will shape the idea of what proper staffing will look like.
What should be done with the stump of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza?
The Soldiers' Monument should be rebuilt — not necessarily in the same style — with language that is historically accurate and respectful of all.
Describe how you will work with the City Council.
I will provide leadership to the City Council by being inclusive and respectful. I will avoid casting favorites and openly communicate. Most of all, I understand the importance of the policymaking role of the governing body, and I have great respect for the local government institution. I will be as inclusive as can be to each city councilor’s specific goals so each can be successful. I will never take credit for their work. I will bring back dignity and decorum to the council chambers during meetings, and I will effectively and efficiently preside over City Council meetings. I fully understand that respect and trust is earned, and that is my goal.
How do you propose to transition the city into legalized cannabis sales? Should retail outlets be limited to one area? If so, where? If not, why?
The City Council just recently passed sound zoning ordinance changes to accommodate state-mandated legalized cannabis. Staff recommended zoning changes to the City Council after coordination with the state’s rules, and I believe the city will transition well into the new era of cannabis sales more smoothly. I urge that there not be overconcentration into one single area so one area of the city doesn’t bear the brunt of whatever comes.
Do you support moving the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place?
I support moving the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place and assisting its management in developing more effective programmatic standards for improving the lives of its residents. It is time to give the Harrison Road neighborhood back its quality of life.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.