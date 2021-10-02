For three weeks, candidates for mayor of Santa Fe have discussed their visions for the city and their stances on the issues. Early voting in the November municipal election begins Tuesday. Next week, find out more about candidates for all city offices when The New Mexican joins with the Santa Fe County League of Women Voters to host candidate forums. They can be seen at santafenewmexican.com nightly, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Here's the schedule:
Tuesday: District 3 and 4 candidates
Wednesday: District 1 candidates
Thursday: Mayoral candidates
What’s wrong or right with the current administration? Within, let voters know if you like the strong mayor system.
I would like to see the City Council vote on matters involving hiring and/or replacement of any employee position. I do not believe in cronyism or nepotism in positions in our city governance. As an environmental engineering project manager, I have the experience to provide structure, delegation and a proper path to make sure we are making the best decisions to move Santa Fe forward as a safer and more beautiful city. Any citywide decisions that will affect the community at large should go through the City Council, with the council seeking input from their constituents and subject-matter experts. A strong mayor is similar to the branches of a strong base, and that strong base is the people and voice of Santa Fe. We must come together with the mutual understanding that respect is the necessary element needed for Santa Fe to move forward.
It’s easy to talk transparency. How specifically will you make city government more open?
During this campaign, I have already focused on holding government accountable by bringing to the attention of the ethics board the incumbent mayor’s use of his campaign email and logo on a flier for a city event with firefighters. This resulted in the optics of taxpayer-funded employees and resources being used in collaboration with the mayor’s campaign. The complaint was dismissed because of a technicality, not on its merits. One of the ethics board lawyers had to recuse herself because her legal partner was representing the incumbent mayor. A second lawyer on the board had donated to House Speaker Brian Egolf, whose law firm represented the mayor. I saw firsthand how unethical behavior is not taken seriously in Santa Fe, and this leads to corruption, incompetence and loss of hope in the community. I am here to stand for the everyday Santa Fean and utilize my professional experience in engineering to successfully project-manage city works.
What is the proper staffing level for the Santa Fe Police Department? What is it currently?
After consulting with our subject-matter experts, the Santa Fe Police Department, our population fluctuates because we are host to many events and tourists. We have people who work out of Santa Fe, which results in variations in the amount of population within the city. As a result, we cannot utilize population as the end all be all for determining proper staffing. Right now, we have around eight to 12 officers on patrol with overlap at certain times that, for a few hours a day and at the end of the week, double those numbers. As mayor, I would immediately seek to add to our budget four more officers to make sure we can respond to much of the criminal activity that has been going on in Santa Fe such as theft, illicit drug use and violent crimes. It is good to have the staff-assessment study we currently have to plan for future staffing, but we also need to immediately boost our force so we can make sure we have proper training and services for our law enforcement. We need to make sure our law enforcement can have time to get trained and time off. In this stressful occupation, it is imperative we work collaboratively to make sure we are using nonlethal methods and have time for proper training.
What should be done with the stump of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza?
The future of the Soldiers' Monument should be voted on by the constituents of Santa Fe, and by that, I mean their elected representatives. These individuals should be consulting with community leaders so they can best represent the community. I fully support Santa Feans making decisions for Santa Fe. We have the very best and brightest historians, community leaders and artists, as well as youth and community members, to provide feedback to our district councilors to vote on. I do not support unilateral decisions with no feedback, as we have seen is the case with this incumbent mayor removing a statue installation in the early morning hours.
Describe how you will work with the City Council.
I will work closely with the City Council and will discourage voting blocs that we currently see, where we have the situation where districts are completely without a voice based upon “cliques” within our government system, namely our councilors. I am a firm believer in working together and that the main goal is promoting a Santa Fe where we show the children how to lead a harmonious, beautiful and respectful community. All councilors will be respected and listened too. The main purpose of the council should never be to appease one another solely for the purpose to vote together, but to do what is right for Santa Feans. This requires courage, and we should all step out of our preconceptions and personal agendas to fulfill the servant-leader role. I would promote city councilors to have townhalls with their community in order to listen to their constituents and make sure their government is reflective of their voice.
How do you propose to transition the city into legalized cannabis sales? Should retail outlets be limited to one area? If so, where? If not, why?
I would work with our local business coalitions to provide input into making sure we provide collaboration for business growth. We will work together as a community to make sure we fulfill what Santa Feans have voted for via their legislative representatives. I do not think businesses should be limited to one area, only because this restricts commerce and the individual’s business rights; however, we need to learn from communities that already have legalized cannabis and make sure the density of shops is what the community supports. Working with state officials will be key in promulgating this legalization forward. We want to make sure that we listen to all stakeholders.
Do you support moving the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place?
Yes, I do support moving the Pete’s Place shelter from its current location due to the unsafe traffic conditions in and around the area, whereby displaced people and passersby are faced with congested, fast traffic and the blocking of the sidewalks. We have illicit drug use occurring in the open thoroughfare and more resources are needed to facilitate these displaced individuals. In addition, the area abuts residential family areas where I have witnessed people injecting themselves with drugs. The open use of drugs and the discard of that paraphernalia have made the residential area unsafe for community members to have their children play. Tourists from the surrounding hotels who are walking to Jackalope are frightened by individuals blocking their paths or gathering in groups and encampments. Businesses will not receive customers due to encampments and parents, per se, do not want to take their children to the local dentist across the street because of the fear of groups of individuals asking for money.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.