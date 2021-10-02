What’s wrong or right with the current administration. Within, let voters know if you like the strong-mayor system.
When I became mayor, systems at the city were old and obsolete. They didn’t work. Credit card numbers were stored on sticky notes. The integrity of our financial systems were in jeopardy. The McHard Report said, and I agreed, city government needed change, and we’ve made big changes. I immediately instituted strong financial controls to prevent fraud and abuse of public funds and solved the system failures revealed in the scathing audit released on the city’s past lack of financial accountability.
We modernized city government, upgraded all internal technology systems, including email and financial systems. Now the city responds faster, uses technology more conveniently, collects revenue online and modernizes the way the city serves you. These changes enabled us to respond quickly and effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed our city government to function remotely.
Our management team is led by experts in their field; most of our directors are strong and extremely talented women. The priorities of my administration are aligned with what Santa Fe needs most: affordable housing, livable neighborhoods, sustainability, customer service and basic city needs.
The voters were right, our city needs a full-time mayor; it’s way more than a full-time job.
It’s easy to talk transparency. How specifically will you make city government more open?
I believe strongly in an open, transparent and accessible city government. That’s why, before COVID-19, I insisted that governing body meetings be conducted in every district. City government must be available and easy to access. We work for you and we need to listen, answer questions and respond to the needs of residents. That’s why we made city government bilingual — all permitting requirements, wage-claim documents and other important city information are now in English and Spanish. Everyone should have easy access to city government.
We implemented a new CRM system for addressing constituent concerns. When I became mayor, there were over 1,000 outstanding complaints, dating back eight years. We cleared those backlogged complaints, and constituents can now follow their complaints online and see how many complaints are outstanding. We set up a “See, Click, Fix” approach so residents can snap and send photos of potholes, missing stop signs, leaking water pipes and weeds for fast action by city departments.
My administration is working to increase and improve community engagement. We work for you, and our job is to ensure the city works for everyone.
What is the proper staffing level for the Santa Fe Police Department? What is it currently?
This is a really important question. Until this year, the city has never done a study to determine how many officers we actually need given the calls for service the police department handle. For example, a lot of calls involve homeless residents and substance abuse, which is why we established the Alternative Response Unit. This unit now responds to those emergency calls, and residents in crisis get the services they need — freeing up police officers to respond to other calls.
Now we are conducting a staffing-level study to determine how many police positions Santa Fe needs. Right now, we’re short-staffed. We have 133 active sworn officers out of 169 funded positions. We need more officers. Public safety is a priority, and ensuring we have enough well-trained officers to respond to calls and handle evidence is critical.
As mayor, I’ve increased pay for the police, first by 27 percent and this year by 4 percent; offered retention bonuses and incentives for lateral transfers; and invested in better equipment and training. Since public health and safety is the highest priority, we’ll keep hiring, promoting and supporting our officers and come to a data-based answer to the question, “How many officers do we need?”
What should be done with the stump of the Soldiers' Monument on the Plaza?
The obelisk in the center of the Plaza is a proud symbol for some, and cause of tremendous pain for others with its racist inscription calling Native Americans “savage Indians.” That’s why Santa Fe mayors have struggled with the obelisk for decades, dating to the 1970s when the City Council voted in favor of removing it.
Last summer, we were absorbed in the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide reckoning on racial justice. With credible threats of violence brewing, I made the tough call to move the obelisk to avoid people or monuments getting hurt while we took time to have hard conversations we need to have about how to recognize our shared history. Criminal protesters tore down the obelisk in an act of violence that disrespected the entire community and fomented the kind of division that runs contrary to everything Santa Fe stands for.
Now, the CHART — culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — process, which was unanimously approved by the City Council, will determine what will stand in the center of the Plaza. We need your voice in this effort so that together, we can ensure the violence and division of last summer never happens again.
Describe how you will work with the City Council.
I strive to listen and work well with anyone. When you have a shared vision of how to improve lives and make the city work for everyone — we’re on the same team.
Communication is key. As mayor, I’ve met weekly with the chairs of the three council committees and with individual council members who will sit down and talk about their goals and hopes for Santa Fe. At these meetings, we discuss important issues and establish shared priorities to build positive working relationships. We don’t always agree on how to get things done, but my belief is we’re all working for the common good of the people of Santa Fe, and we work as a team to ensure big and small things get done.
The Southside Teen Center is a great example. Councilor Roman Abeyta worked tirelessly to make the building of the Southside Teen Center a reality. His passion was contagious and persuasive; it became a shared goal. I helped ensure the project was fully funded, and we broke ground on the center in mid-September. That’s teamwork.
How do you propose to transition the city into legalized cannabis sales? Should retail outlets be limited to one area? If so, where? If not, why?
This is an exciting time for Santa Fe. A new(ish) industry will bring jobs, job training and opportunity for young people to stay in Santa Fe. Common sense says we should build on the existing rules covering medical cannabis and the regulation of alcohol, as these industries have already laid the groundwork for retail infrastructure. Our zoning code should guide us for the location of retail outlets; there should not be one area for outlets.
Do you support moving the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place?
We’ve made real progress combatting homelessness over the last three years, adding an emergency shelter on the midtown campus and helping buy Santa Fe Suites, which serves as housing for the housing insecure, including veterans.
We need to continue with the Built for Zero strategy and find more options to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness. Built for Zero is a program I committed to in 2018 that will bring our homeless population down to functional zero. That means we’ll have housing for every single person in Santa Fe, by utilizing a data-driven, person-focused method that works.
The population at Pete’s Place has gone down from 90 people per night to about 15, with around 40 possible this season. That’s good news. More alternatives will reduce the load at Pete’s and reduce the impact on the neighbors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.